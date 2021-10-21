Britney Spears's dad, Jamie Spears, hires new attorneys after he's suspended from conservatorship

Britney Spears's dad, Jamie Spears, hires new lawyers ahead of Nov. 12 conservatorship hearing. (Reuters)

Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, has new legal counsel now that he's been suspended as conservator of the singer's multimillion dollar estate. It's unclear whether he was dropped by his longtime attorneys ahead of potential lawsuits, or if it was his decision.

"We are proud of our work on behalf of Jamie Spears and stand by his and our actions. We continue to have a good relationship, and are pleased that we have been able to help Jamie find new counsel. I am confident that Jamie's new counsel will continue to prove that he has always acted in Britney's best interests every step of the way," Jamie's former lawyer, Vivian L. Thoree of Holland & Knight LLP, tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement on Thursday.

Jamie filed court documents last week to have Alex Weingarten, a partner in Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP's litigation department, represent him moving forward. (Weingarten did not respond to Yahoo's request for comment.)

Page Six cited unnamed sources who claim that Holland & Knight dropped Jamie over concerns about future lawsuits once the conservatorship is terminated — and that could happen at the next hearing on Nov. 12.

Things have moved quickly since Britney was able to appoint her own lawyer, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart.

Rosengart claimed in court last month that Jamie has abused Britney since childhood and made it clear that he wants the elder Spears investigated for his handling of the conservatorship over the last 13 years. If some allegations are true — such as, allegedly, Jamie illegally recorded his daughter in private moments — then he could face criminal charges. Rosengart also accused Jamie of dissipating Britney's fortune.

But could Jamie face jail time for his alleged misconduct?

"Jamie Spears and others face more than claims for monetary damages," California-based family law attorney Christopher C. Melcher of Walzer Melcher told Yahoo Entertainment. "Criminal liability exists for the interception of electronic communications and the recording of private activity."

If Jamie did secretly monitor Britney, he likely didn't act alone.

"Anyone who participated or conspired with him could also be charged. Each act could carry its own penalties, and this could have gone on for years," added Melcher.

Certified public accountant John Zabel has temporarily replaced Jamie and has access to previous documents and correspondence.

Britney has taken to Instagram in recent weeks to blast her family. She previously said her "dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

