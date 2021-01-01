'Bring on 2021!' Celebrities share photos of their New Year's Eve festivities

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST - Jennifer Lopez will be the headline performance, just before the iconic Times Square ball drop, live in New Yorks Times Square exclusively on Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021. Lopez will be joined by additional performers Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen. The most-watched New Years Eve celebration nationwide, which features performances of the years biggest songs, airs LIVE Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. This is a broadcast event closed to the public. (Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images) JENNIFER LOPEZ
Jennifer Lopez headlined Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest. She attended with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children. (Photo: Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images)

Like the rest of us, celebrities were thrilled to say goodbye to 2020 after a year of challenges for so many. While New Year’s celebrations were subdued, there were still countdowns and COVID-friendly performances — as well as time spent at home in cozy quarantine safe spaces.

NYC’s Times Square looked different this New Year’s Eve, but it was still a hub of somewhat socially distanced activity. At midnight, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who had to postpone their wedding twice this year, shared a kiss on the Ryan Seacrest-hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

It was a big night for Lopez, who performed on the show — and celebrated the launch of her JLo Beauty line.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Machine Gun Kelly also performed on that program, getting a kiss off-camera from girlfriend Megan Fox, who became his “twin flame” this year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Times Square during 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Times Square during 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in Times Square during 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Times Square during 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ryan Seacrest spiffed up — sans sweats — to host.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

Justin Bieber performed a virtual concert — and released a new video for “Anyone” at midnight.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

With wife Hailey Baldwin in attendance, natch.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen did their thing on CNN with tequila shots flowing and laughs with Snoop Dogg.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy)

They kept the party going after — though Cooper just said no to more drinks. And they chatted virtually with John Mayer.

Miley Cyrus shared a snap of her performance on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

And so did Megan Thee Stallion:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion)

Justin Hartley took the opportunity to make things Instagram official with Sofia Pernas.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley)

Ne-Yo proposed to wife Crystal Smith after they recently rekindled their marriage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NE-YO (@neyo)

Halle Berry kept things casual — and furry.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

John Travolta and daughter Ella were together — the first New Year’s Eve after Kelly Preston’s death.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Chrissy Teigen showed off her sober but not somber celebration while vacationing in St. Barts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Kate Hudson didn’t make it to midnight — and had no regrets.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

Hoda Kotb also promised lights would be out early.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb)

Matthew McConaughey’s family busted out the noisemakers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Camila Alves McConaughey (@camilamcconaughey)

Kylie Jenner and sis Kendall hit the slopes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

It looked like a cozy night for new parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

Elsewhere in Jonas land... Nick and Priyanka Chopra celebrated in London.

Meanwhile, Sarah Michelle Gellar cuddled up to her furball. (Don’t tell Freddie!)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

Rumer Willis reflected on four years of sobriety.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis)

