'Bring on 2021!' Celebrities share photos of their New Year's Eve festivities

Jennifer Lopez headlined Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest. She attended with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children. (Photo: Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images)

Like the rest of us, celebrities were thrilled to say goodbye to 2020 after a year of challenges for so many. While New Year’s celebrations were subdued, there were still countdowns and COVID-friendly performances — as well as time spent at home in cozy quarantine safe spaces.

NYC’s Times Square looked different this New Year’s Eve, but it was still a hub of somewhat socially distanced activity. At midnight, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who had to postpone their wedding twice this year, shared a kiss on the Ryan Seacrest-hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

It was a big night for Lopez, who performed on the show — and celebrated the launch of her JLo Beauty line.

Machine Gun Kelly also performed on that program, getting a kiss off-camera from girlfriend Megan Fox, who became his “twin flame” this year.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Times Square during 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ryan Seacrest spiffed up — sans sweats — to host.

Justin Bieber performed a virtual concert — and released a new video for “Anyone” at midnight.

With wife Hailey Baldwin in attendance, natch.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen did their thing on CNN with tequila shots flowing and laughs with Snoop Dogg.

They kept the party going after — though Cooper just said no to more drinks. And they chatted virtually with John Mayer.

Miley Cyrus shared a snap of her performance on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

And so did Megan Thee Stallion:

Justin Hartley took the opportunity to make things Instagram official with Sofia Pernas.

Ne-Yo proposed to wife Crystal Smith after they recently rekindled their marriage.

Halle Berry kept things casual — and furry.

John Travolta and daughter Ella were together — the first New Year’s Eve after Kelly Preston’s death.

Chrissy Teigen showed off her sober but not somber celebration while vacationing in St. Barts.

Kate Hudson didn’t make it to midnight — and had no regrets.

Hoda Kotb also promised lights would be out early.

Matthew McConaughey’s family busted out the noisemakers.

Kylie Jenner and sis Kendall hit the slopes.

It looked like a cozy night for new parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Elsewhere in Jonas land... Nick and Priyanka Chopra celebrated in London.

Meanwhile, Sarah Michelle Gellar cuddled up to her furball. (Don’t tell Freddie!)

Rumer Willis reflected on four years of sobriety.

