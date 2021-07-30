Bob Odenkirk says he's on the mend after suffering 'small heart attack': 'I'll be back soon'

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is doing "great" and "joking" around as he recovers from his unspecified heart ailment. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Bob Odenkirk continues on the road to recovery after his emergency hospitalization.

The Better Call Saul star, 58, hopped on Twitter Friday to reveal that he was on the mend after suffering "a small heart attack," which led to his collapse Tuesday while shooting the series in Albuquerque, N.M. He expressed appreciation for "the outpouring of love" that he's received from friends and fans and also thanked his doctors, noting that he did not require surgery.

"I'm going to take a beat to recover," he concluded, "but I'll be back soon."

Hi. It's Bob.

Thank you.

To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

The message came shortly after longtime collaborator and pal David Cross tweeted an update saying Odenkirk is "doing great" and joking around.

"Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great!" Odenkirk's Mr. Show co-star wrote. "Joking and japing and joshing. ... He's doing really well!!!"

Much like the news that Odenkirk was "going to be okay," a tweet posted by his son Nate a day after the star was rushed by ambulance from the Saul set in New Mexico to the hospital, Friday's updates were welcome. Perhaps Michael McKean, Odenkirk's TV brother on Saul, put it best in response to Cross: "Thanks, boss."

AMC's Better Call Saul is shooting its sixth and final season — postponed by the pandemic. Odenkirk has earned four Emmy nominations for playing lawyer Saul Goodman, a role he originated on Breaking Bad.