Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

Bob Odenkirk, the star of Better Call Saul, has been hospitalized after collapsing on the set Tuesday.

The 58-year-old actor was shooting the AMC show in New Mexico when he fell ill and crew members called an ambulance, Yahoo Entertainment confirms.

It's not immediately clear what led to Odenkirk's collapse, or if he was conscious when he was transported to the hospital. He remained hospitalized on Wednesday morning.

Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off which has earned him four Emmy nominations for acting, is shooting its sixth and final season in Albuquerque. The coronavirus delayed production but the show — centered around his character Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman — is expected to return to TV in 2022.

Odenkirk received well wishes from co-star Michael McKean, who sent "huge love" and told him, "You got this brother."

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

David Cross, his Mr. Show with Bob and David co-star, tweeted that Odenkirk "is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this." Cross also promised to "share what I know when I can."

I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this. — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 28, 2021

Odenkirk started as a TV writer on shows including Saturday Night Live before his starring roles. He's also appeared on TV's Fargo and in films including 2019's Little Women, 2018's Incredibles 2 and 2021's Nobody.

Bob Odenkirk attends the premiere of AMC's "Better Call Saul" Season 5 on February 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Odenkirk has a memoir, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir, coming out in January 2022.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to both his spokesperson and AMC and will update this story when more information is available.