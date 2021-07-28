Bob Odenkirk is 'stable' after suffering 'heart-related incident' on 'Better Call Saul' set

Bob Odenkirk poses for a portrait in promotion for Disney-Pixar's "Incredibles 2." (Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake)

Bob Odenkirk is in "stable condition" after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul.

One day after the 58-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital in New Mexico, where the Breaking Bad spin-off shoots, he's recovering from an unspecified "heart-related" ailment. His family is thanking everyone for the "outpouring of well wishes," as his health status has been a trending topic all day Wednesday.

The full statement from Odenkirk's rep to Yahoo Entertainment says: “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

His son, Nate Odenkirk, posted on Instagram, "He is going to be okay," adding, "No dm[s] please."

(Screenshot: Nate Odenkirk via Instagram)

It was first reported late Tuesday that the actor, who plays shady lawyer Saul Goodman on the AMC show, fell ill on the set — and it was unclear if he was conscious while being transported to the hospital.

TMZ, which first broke the news, reports Odenkirk was "not conscious during the early hours in the hospital, although he's now lucid."

Odenkirk's co-stars past and present shared messages as the emergency played out, including Bryan Cranston calling for "thoughts and prayers" for the actor and Aaron Paul sending his love. Odenkirk has had a long Hollywood career from his days as a Saturday Night Live writer to Mr. Show with Bob and David and his Emmy-nominated role of Saul on both AMC shows.

It's unclear right now how his recovery will impact the production of Better Call Saul. The show is shooting its sixth and final season, but was held up by the coronavirus pandemic and was scheduled to air in 2022.