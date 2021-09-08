Bob Odenkirk returns to 'Better Call Saul' set 6 weeks after heart attack

Bob Odenkirk has resumed production on Better Call Saul — six weeks after his heart attack.

"Back to work," the 58-year-old actor tweeted Wednesday from the Albuquerque, N.M., set, along with a photo of himself getting his makeup done for the AMC show. "So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people."

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021

He credited makeup artist Cheri Montesanto for making him "not ugly for shooting" on his first day back.

The show's social media accounts celebrated his big return with a photo of him labeled "you can't keep a good man down!"

His co-stars Michael McKean and Rhea Seehorn were thrilled by the news as well:

In Which Our Hero Bounces Back Like a Damn Champ https://t.co/pf4wCyv1tM — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 8, 2021

The update is a great one for Odenkirk and the Better Call Saul fam after he collapsed on set July 27 and was rushed to the hospital. Days later, he told fans that he had suffered "a small heart attack" and would need "a beat to recover."

Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off which has earned Odenkirk four Emmy acting nominations, has been in production for its highly anticipated sixth and final season. After COVID delays, the show began shooting again in March. However, the star's health scare shook things up further because the show centers around Odenkirk's shady lawyer character Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill.

Last week, Better Call Saul executive producer Thomas Schnauz discussed the production workarounds due to Odenkirk's health scare.

"Everything with production is moving forward, steady but slow," Schnauz told Den of Geek. "We’re filming scenes that don’t involve Bob right now."

As for the rumors that the final season — which was supposed to air in 2022 — may be split into two parts, like Breaking Bad's, he said, "I don’t know. Because of the COVID delays, and then Bob’s heart attack and recovery, I have zero idea when or how the episodes will be aired."