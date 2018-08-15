'Blade Runner' actress Sean Young returns 'stolen' laptops

Sean Young is ready to put the burglary saga behind her.

The actress, best known for her roles in Blade Runner, Wall Street, and No Way Out, has returned the two laptops she was accused of stealing from a movie production company that had reportedly fired her. Young was working with director Timothy Hines and producer Dominick Martini on a project. A rep for Young told Yahoo Entertainment, “Timothy Hines has picked up his computers; Sean still doesn’t have hers back yet, but the misunderstanding has been taken care of.”

Hines, who took over from Young as director of the film Charlie Boy, about standup comedian Greg Kritikos, picked up his computers from the NYPD, according to the Associated Press. He told the news outlet, “We want any charges against her dropped.” But will they be? “That’s still up to the district attorney’s office,” a spokeswoman for the NYPD told Yahoo. “The status of the case hasn’t been updated.” No charges have been filed at this point.

Young, 58, told the New York Daily News that the whole saga was just a “publicity” stunt for the movie. And what a saga it was. News broke on Friday that Young was caught on surveillance video stealing two laptops and video production software from the Queens, N.Y., offices of School of Old/Pendragon Pictures Production just one day before. She was accompanied by her son, and the goods they took were worth $12,000. While the incident made headlines, Young was never taken into police custody. The director urged her to return the laptops, and she ultimately did.

The feud between the pair traces back several months to when Young was fired from the film amid a dispute with producers, who claimed to the Daily News that she had been drinking — as many as 16 glasses of wine at lunch. While she denied the accusation, calling it “a slander campaign,” she admitted to going into the studio to retrieve her belongings and said she mistakenly took the computers instead of her own. Hines told the paper, “There were no such computers. She had one computer we gave to her, and she took that with her. This was her revenge on us.”

Young, through her spokesman, previously told Yahoo, “Mr. Hines suffers from PTSD and deserves our sympathy and understanding and patience, and hopefully this matter can be resolved quickly.”

Young has been tabloid fodder for decades. In the ’80s, her ex-boyfriend James Woods sued her for harassment after she reportedly made threatening phone calls to him and his new girlfriend and put their names on anti-abortion mailing lists. (It landed her on the cover of People magazine with the headline: “Fatal Attraction.”) The case was settled out of court, but Young’s troubles continued. The actress, who has battled alcoholism for the better part of her career, entered rehab in 2008 after several public outbursts and later agreed to be a patient on VH1’s Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew in 2011. But the following year she was arrested at an Oscars party — she allegedly tried to sneak in behind Jennifer Aniston and then slapped a security guard who tried to stop her.

The actress is still working in Hollywood — though her roles are smaller. And they may get even smaller after all of this.

