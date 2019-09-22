Billy Bush raises eyebrows as he returns to Emmys red carpet

Billy Bush was back on the red carpet for the 2019 Emmys. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Billy Bush is back in action — and back on the Emmys red carpet.

Nearly three years after he was fired from Access Hollywood as fallout from a leaked tape that showed Donald Trump making lewd remarks about women during a 2005 interview, Bush has been hired as host of the entertainment news program Extra Extra.

Though some — including Joy Behar — have found his comeback to be controversial, it didn’t stop Bush from reporting for red carpet duty on Sunday, interviewing stars like Sterling K. Brown and Bob Odenkirk as they arrived for the 71st Primetime Emmys.

It’s a hot one! Welcome to the purple carpet at the #Emmys! Stay tuned for all the celeb arrivals! @TelevisionAcad @thebillybush pic.twitter.com/BPmLuNO329 — ExtraTV (@extratv) September 22, 2019

Though Bush admitted to Variety that he always feels “anxious” before a big Hollywood event, he had no fears that a celebrity might ding him for his involvement in the Trump tape.

“Not at all,” he said. “It’s really old. I think [the evening’s] gonna be great.”

Billy Bush isn't worried about any Donald Trump backlash tarnishing his return to the #Emmy carpet because "it’s old news" pic.twitter.com/9l8qiloIb7 — Variety (@Variety) September 22, 2019

He also spoke of the “fantastic” reception he’s received since returning to work. But on Twitter, some critics aren’t so happy to see him back (or, for that matter, chewing gum on camera).

“F*** all who say #MeToo has gone ‘too far,’” wrote one commenter.

Never forget Billy Bush laughed when the serial sex offender said grab women by the p***y — Nozrati (@Nozrati) September 22, 2019

Yes, but did Billy ever apologize to the actress he encouraged Trump to kiss and manhandle? — Maureen (@soaprookie) September 22, 2019

It’s not old news when it’s still relevant as a current reflection of our government and no sign of a change for the better in this particular person. Get him off the red carpet. #metoo #herstory #timesup #emmy — Adrianne Grady (@xatrian) September 22, 2019

While it remains to be seen if any celebrities will snub Bush or challenge him, the newly divorced host does have his share of supporters.

I love me some Billy Bush!! I’m glad to see him! I hope we see more of him! — Lady Ray’s Sprinkles & Candles (@LadyRaySprinkle) September 22, 2019

I will never understand how Billy Bush lost his job while trump got become president — professor poopy pants (@professor_poopy) September 22, 2019

I certainly hope he has learned what NOT to do. I liked him and thought he got in the crosshairs. Hopefully, he'll be the same likable host. — RiseUp🐞🌻🐝 Decency First💯 (@RiseUp4ALL) September 22, 2019

