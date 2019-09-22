    Billy Bush raises eyebrows as he returns to Emmys red carpet

    Billy Bush was back on the red carpet for the 2019 Emmys. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

    Billy Bush is back in action — and back on the Emmys red carpet.

    Nearly three years after he was fired from Access Hollywood as fallout from a leaked tape that showed Donald Trump making lewd remarks about women during a 2005 interview, Bush has been hired as host of the entertainment news program Extra Extra.

    Though some — including Joy Behar — have found his comeback to be controversial, it didn’t stop Bush from reporting for red carpet duty on Sunday, interviewing stars like Sterling K. Brown and Bob Odenkirk as they arrived for the 71st Primetime Emmys.

    Though Bush admitted to Variety that he always feels “anxious” before a big Hollywood event, he had no fears that a celebrity might ding him for his involvement in the Trump tape.

    “Not at all,” he said. “It’s really old. I think [the evening’s] gonna be great.”

    He also spoke of the “fantastic” reception he’s received since returning to work. But on Twitter, some critics aren’t so happy to see him back (or, for that matter, chewing gum on camera).

    “F*** all who say #MeToo has gone ‘too far,’” wrote one commenter.

    While it remains to be seen if any celebrities will snub Bush or challenge him, the newly divorced host does have his share of supporters.

