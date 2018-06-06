Bible owned by Whitney Houston — featuring notes about Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina, and Robyn Crawford — on sale for $95K

Whitney Houston’s earliest songs were sung at church and, despite her demons, religion remained a large part of her life. Now, six years after her death, a Bible she owned with personal notes inside about her family is up for sale.
The book is being sold by the Moments in Time auction house for $95,000. On its website, there are photos of some of the pages, and you can see the Grammy-winning great’s handwritten notes, including one about her 1992 marriage to Bobby Brown. Her reported lover, Robyn Crawford, is listed as a maid of honor. The wedding venue Houston listed as just Mendham, the township in New Jersey where the famous couple owned a mansion.
Under births, Whitney noted the 1993 arrival of their only daughter, the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, who was born in “New Jersey,” specifically Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.
According to the declaration from the seller, the Bible was found in a rental Houston occupied in Newport Beach, Calif., at the end of her life. The owner of the property — which Houston vacated in 2011, a year before she died in a Beverly Hills hotel bathroom — said that in the move, Houston left behind a box that contained the Bible, along with some clothes and CDs, near a trashcan. The owner reached out to Houston’s agent, who later said she didn’t want the stuff and suggested that the property owner keep it. The rest of the contents were disposed of, but the owner kept the Bible, which she “thought was interesting,” says the declaration.
Whitney spent her early years singing with the gospel choir in her New Jersey church under the direction of her choirmaster mother, Cissy Houston. Even after she became a superstar, religion factored into her work. Her powerful rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” appeared on the 1992 megahit soundtrack for The Bodyguard, and her other gospel songs include 2009’s “I Look to You.” She also appeared in the 1996 film The Preacher’s Wife.
The contents of another of Whitney’s homes has been in the news lately. Kanye West used a tabloid-owned photo depicting “Whitney’s drug den” — she famously struggled with addiction and it factored into her death — as the cover of Pusha T’s new album, reportedly after spending $85,000 to obtain photo rights. Bobby and other family members have spoken out against the tasteless decision. “Even in Whitney’s death, we see that no one is exempt from the harsh realities of the world,” said a spokesperson for Houston’s estate.
Whitney, the documentary about the singer’s life that was approved by her estate, will be in theaters on July 6 and will touch on her relationships with Crawford and Bobby Brown.
