Bible owned by Whitney Houston — featuring notes about Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina, and Robyn Crawford — on sale for $95K

Whitney Houston’s earliest songs were sung at church and, despite her demons, religion remained a large part of her life. Now, six years after her death, a Bible she owned with personal notes inside about her family is up for sale.

View photos Whitney Houston, who grew up singing at her local church and kept religion as a focal point in her life, left behind a Bible in one her homes, and it’s now on sale for close to $100,000. (Photo: Getty Images) More

The book is being sold by the Moments in Time auction house for $95,000. On its website, there are photos of some of the pages, and you can see the Grammy-winning great’s handwritten notes, including one about her 1992 marriage to Bobby Brown. Her reported lover, Robyn Crawford, is listed as a maid of honor. The wedding venue Houston listed as just Mendham, the township in New Jersey where the famous couple owned a mansion.

View photos Whitney Houston’s Bible has milestones recorded in it, including her marriage to Bobby Brown. (Photo: Moments in Time) More

Under births, Whitney noted the 1993 arrival of their only daughter, the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, who was born in “New Jersey,” specifically Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

View photos A note inside Houston’s Bible mentions the birth of her only daughter. (Photo: Moments in Time) More

According to the declaration from the seller, the Bible was found in a rental Houston occupied in Newport Beach, Calif., at the end of her life. The owner of the property — which Houston vacated in 2011, a year before she died in a Beverly Hills hotel bathroom — said that in the move, Houston left behind a box that contained the Bible, along with some clothes and CDs, near a trashcan. The owner reached out to Houston’s agent, who later said she didn’t want the stuff and suggested that the property owner keep it. The rest of the contents were disposed of, but the owner kept the Bible, which she “thought was interesting,” says the declaration.