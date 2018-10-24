Betty and Jughead forever? The 'Riverdale' couples that fans love most

Have you ever driven yourself crazy wondering why Robin Scherbatsky ended up with with Ted Mosby when she should have stayed with Barney Stinson? Spent sleepless nights writing extensive fan fiction about Dana Scully and Fox Mulder (more like Fox “Smolder,” amirite?) of The X-Files? Cried over the improbability of Harry Potter and Hermione Granger ever falling in love?

If you answered yes to any of the above, you’re probably a “shipper.” That’s short for “relationshipper,” or someone who finds himself or herself emotionally invested in the romance — real or potential — between two or more fictional characters.

And the CW’s Riverdale is a shipper’s paradise. Whether you are dying for Betty and Archie to finally be together or are living for the Cheryl and Toni storyline, if you watch Riverdale, you are definitely having all the feels. And no matter if they’re together onscreen, offscreen, or only in our fantasies, the Riverdale cast has some undeniable chemistry.

And as we celebrate Riverdale being back with some serious (and possibly supernatural?) drama for Season 3, we decided to count down the top ships from the franchise on Tumblr, brought to life by artists on the platform.

6. Falice (FP Jones and Alice Cooper)

Illustration: satelliteinasupernova via Tumblr More

5. Barchie (Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper)

Illustration: maliceineverland via Tumblr More

4. Beronica (Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge)

Illustration: spazzzoiid via Tumblr More

3. Varchie (Archie Andrews and Veronica Lodge)

Illustration: satelliteinasupernova via Tumblr More

2. Choni (Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz)

Illustration: gracemuttonart via Tumblr More

1. Bughead (Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper)

Illustration: satelliteinasupernova via Tumblr More

Which is your favorite ship? Let us know in the comments below!

