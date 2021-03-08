Bethenny Frankel walks back Meghan Markle criticism after Oprah interview: 'Racism must feel suffocating'

Bethenny Frankel has a little sympathy for Meghan Markle after all.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star did an about-face on Sunday night after watching Oprah's explosive interview with Markle and Prince Harry.

"Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless," Frankel tweeted. "I'm a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I'm sorry if it hurt or offended you."

I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 8, 2021

Frankel drew outrage for saying she had no sympathy for the Duchess of Sussex ahead of Sunday's anticipated sit-down.

"Cry me a river... the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, with tiaras and 7-figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals," Frankel tweeted. (Markle confirmed neither she nor Prince Harry was paid for the interview.)

Frankel added, "I 100% give Harry a break. This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events."

Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

The 50-year-old podcast host was slammed for her white "privilege." Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause tweeted at Frankel, "When I woke up to your asinine comparison, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice."

The privilege here is you never questioned using your voice. And yet you used it on your huge platform to let it be known Meghan should be silenced.

When I woke up to your asinine comparison, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) March 8, 2021

Nina Parker, co-host of E!'s Nightly Pop, pointed out that Frankel has had many "tone deaf" comments in the past.

That’s how we felt about you every time you cried about your divorce on camera from your penthouse, kettle. https://t.co/gEJwFfDPDo — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) March 7, 2021

I didn’t forget about this either. The audacity of her! https://t.co/5v5Tc1N2Ms — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) March 7, 2021

I’m not letting up on sh*t. She has MULTIPLE incidents where she has made tone deaf comments, specifically about Black Women. You keep your blinders on if you want to. I’m here to speak up for Black women. Goodnight. https://t.co/qe7YUmdB4U — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) March 7, 2021

Overall, Frankel's mea culpa was poorly received on social media.

Listen, @Omarosa tried to warn y'all about @Bethenny Frankel when she had that failed talk show years ago. These targeted attacks on #MeghanMarkle by bullies like Bethenny, the insufferable Piers Morgan & others are because she's BLACK! #OprahMeghanHarry #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/eWsp3gy1lU — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) March 8, 2021

I think we can all agree that Bethenny has something against Princesses. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/NnngYkFfcW — writer boy (@SecialasLeon) March 8, 2021

"Bethenny Frankel slams Meghan Markle & gets called out for mistreating employees and servers" pic.twitter.com/b8uEt0LxqK — Da_Skeptunes (@Robin_Volpi) March 8, 2021

Oprah's interview didn't just light Twitter on fire, but also drew a huge audience for CBS. Initial numbers show the special attracted approximately 17.18 million viewers, more than the Golden Globe Awards and 2020 Emmys combined.

