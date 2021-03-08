  • Oops!
Bethenny Frankel walks back Meghan Markle criticism after Oprah interview: 'Racism must feel suffocating'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
Bethenny Frankel has a little sympathy for Meghan Markle after all.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star did an about-face on Sunday night after watching Oprah's explosive interview with Markle and Prince Harry.

"Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless," Frankel tweeted. "I'm a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I'm sorry if it hurt or offended you."

Frankel drew outrage for saying she had no sympathy for the Duchess of Sussex ahead of Sunday's anticipated sit-down.

"Cry me a river... the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, with tiaras and 7-figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals," Frankel tweeted. (Markle confirmed neither she nor Prince Harry was paid for the interview.)

Frankel added, "I 100% give Harry a break. This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events."

The 50-year-old podcast host was slammed for her white "privilege." Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause tweeted at Frankel, "When I woke up to your asinine comparison, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice."

Nina Parker, co-host of E!'s Nightly Pop, pointed out that Frankel has had many "tone deaf" comments in the past.

Overall, Frankel's mea culpa was poorly received on social media.

Oprah's interview didn't just light Twitter on fire, but also drew a huge audience for CBS. Initial numbers show the special attracted approximately 17.18 million viewers, more than the Golden Globe Awards and 2020 Emmys combined.

