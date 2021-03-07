Bethenny Frankel says she has no sympathy for Meghan Markle: 'Cry me a river'

Bethenny Frankel is criticizing Meghan Markle ahead of the duchess's Oprah Winfrey interview. (Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Bethenny Frankel isn't holding back her opinion on Meghan Markle.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star and podcast host, 50, took to social media on Sunday to share her feelings about Markle, whose upcoming interview with husband Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey airs Sunday evening. According to clips from the upcoming interview, Markle speaks candidly about her meteoric rise to fame and subsequent silencing by the royals.

"Cry me a river... the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, with tiaras and 7-figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals," tweeted Frankel, referring to Markle's past appearances on the game show Deal or No Deal and her lavish 2018 royal wedding.

Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

Despite her feelings about Markle, Frankel went on to say that she does sympathize with Prince Harry.

"I 100% give Harry a break. This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events," said Frankel, who defended her right to share her personal opinion by adding, "If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast... it’s littered with my opinion."

In a follow-up tweet that didn't mention Markle directly. Frankel explained that people who are asking for a place in the spotlight should have to deal with its effects.

"I chose reality TV, to work towards making money, to be scrutinized and criticized. I took the trappings and the beatings along with it. It’s a rose with petals and thorns," she said. "People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid and smart."

I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized.I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

While Frankel's tweets received backlash, she isn't the only celebrity to speak about Markle's situation. Former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly tweeted on Friday that Markle "plays the victim."

It’s so hard to be Royals, live in a castle, have a huge staff and your every need taken care of by British taxpayers, only to toss it all for hundreds of millions in the US for (doing what exactly?) and life in a $14m mansion. My heart breaks for them! https://t.co/qAQihgMAM6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 5, 2021

Right, that’s why most of us wouldn’t have given up our country, family, job & religion just to marry a prince. Now, all she does is play the victim bc - poor gal- she wasn’t allowed to control her media access while living in the Queen’s palaces. The horror! https://t.co/lH9wT36hDW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 5, 2021

Piers Morgan also joined in to slam Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, calling their Sunday interview a "whine-athon."

A reminder before tonight's whine-athon of how the 'vicious, bullying, racist' British press covered Meghan/Harry's engagement & wedding.... #OprahHarryMeghan

. pic.twitter.com/sgPZUthcqF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2021

But several big names have backed Markle. Earlier this week, Chrissy Teigen expressed her fear that the nonstop criticism of Markle could negatively affect her pregnancy.

"This Meghan Markle s*** is hitting too close to home for me," Teigen said in a tweet. "These people won’t stop until she miscarries. F****** stop it."

Teigen wasn't alone. Stars like Jameela Jamil, Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry and Chance the Rapper also spoke out in support of Markle.

So lemme just get this straight. The palace were fine with all of Meghan’s “bullying” for years and years until a few days before they fear she may out them publicly. Seems like a legit claim. Maybe Andrew didn’t go to Pedo island with Epstein, maybe it was MEGHAN DRESSED AS HIM! — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 4, 2021

Do y’all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2021

It’s still Protect Black Women. — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 3, 2021

Markle's former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams also posted a thread in her defense, citing the "endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction."

Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

In a clip from Sunday's interview, Markle expressed how pleased she is to be able to openly discuss the incessant scrutiny she received when she became the Duchess of Sussex.

"So as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say: Yes, I'm ready to talk," she said.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

