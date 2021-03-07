Bethenny Frankel says she has no sympathy for Meghan Markle: 'Cry me a river'

Megan Johnson
·5 min read
Bethenny Frankel is criticizing Meghan Markle ahead of the duchess&#39;s Oprah Winfrey interview. (Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Bethenny Frankel is criticizing Meghan Markle ahead of the duchess's Oprah Winfrey interview. (Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Bethenny Frankel isn't holding back her opinion on Meghan Markle.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star and podcast host, 50, took to social media on Sunday to share her feelings about Markle, whose upcoming interview with husband Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey airs Sunday evening. According to clips from the upcoming interview, Markle speaks candidly about her meteoric rise to fame and subsequent silencing by the royals.

"Cry me a river... the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, with tiaras and 7-figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals," tweeted Frankel, referring to Markle's past appearances on the game show Deal or No Deal and her lavish 2018 royal wedding.

Despite her feelings about Markle, Frankel went on to say that she does sympathize with Prince Harry.

"I 100% give Harry a break. This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events," said Frankel, who defended her right to share her personal opinion by adding, "If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast... it’s littered with my opinion."

In a follow-up tweet that didn't mention Markle directly. Frankel explained that people who are asking for a place in the spotlight should have to deal with its effects.

"I chose reality TV, to work towards making money, to be scrutinized and criticized. I took the trappings and the beatings along with it. It’s a rose with petals and thorns," she said. "People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid and smart."

While Frankel's tweets received backlash, she isn't the only celebrity to speak about Markle's situation. Former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly tweeted on Friday that Markle "plays the victim."

Piers Morgan also joined in to slam Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, calling their Sunday interview a "whine-athon."

But several big names have backed Markle. Earlier this week, Chrissy Teigen expressed her fear that the nonstop criticism of Markle could negatively affect her pregnancy.

"This Meghan Markle s*** is hitting too close to home for me," Teigen said in a tweet. "These people won’t stop until she miscarries. F****** stop it."

Teigen wasn't alone. Stars like Jameela Jamil, Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry and Chance the Rapper also spoke out in support of Markle.

Markle's former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams also posted a thread in her defense, citing the "endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction."

In a clip from Sunday's interview, Markle expressed how pleased she is to be able to openly discuss the incessant scrutiny she received when she became the Duchess of Sussex.

"So as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say: Yes, I'm ready to talk," she said.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

