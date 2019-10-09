'Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss 'hates women,' says former 'Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor and as the star of The Bachelorette, has some choice things to say about Mike Fleiss, the creator of the reality shows.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Talkhouse podcast, she accused him of keeping her from competing on another ABC reality show, Dancing With the Stars.

“They won’t let me [go on the show], ever,” Bristowe said. “I’ll tell you exactly why I can’t go on Dancing With the Stars. Anybody that listens to this podcast knows why I cannot go on Dancing With the Stars. And it’s because, and I will say this with a mic in my hand and a smile on face, that Mike Fleiss is a piece of s***. He is the creator of The Bachelor, and he hates women.”

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is on the new season of the dance show that debuted last month, but it’s been a more than a decade since another one competed. You’d have to go back to Trista Sutter in 2005. Meanwhile, four Bachelor stars have hit the dance floor: Nick Viall, Sean Lowe, Jake Pavelka and Chris Soules, the star of Bristowe’s Bachelor season.

The former professional dancer accused Fleiss of standing in her way of joining DWTS back in 2017, although he denied it.

Bristowe said the reason Fleiss allowed Brown to participate in this season is that “there’s some s*** that came out on him abusing his wife. So he’s like, ‘Look at me, I love women.’ As long as he’s in power with ABC, I will never get on that show.”

Fleiss’s then-wife, Laura Kaeppeler, alleged in a July that he had physically abused her and demanded that she obtain an abortion. He denied her accusations, and the two ended their five-year marriage.

A source connected to the show declined to comment. Legal reps for Fleiss did not immediately respond to a request.

