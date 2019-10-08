'Bachelor' star Peter Weber undergoes surgery after suffering facial injury on location

Peter Weber, the new star of ABC's The Bachelor, suffered an injury to his face on location in Costa Rica, Yahoo Entertainment confirms. Radar Online, which broke the news, claims the pilot split his head open during a game of golf on Monday. People reports the incident required emergency surgery.

"He went to step on the cart but fell and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying," a source told Radar, adding the reality star had to travel two hours to a hospital to be operated on by a surgeon who specialized in his injuries. Weber reportedly received 22 stitches.

"He is pulling through," a second source told the website.

Yahoo Entertainment has learned Weber is on the mend. The female contestants arrived in Costa Rica on Tuesday as planned to resume filming.

Weber, a.k.a. "Pilot Pete," was the third runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. (He was her infamous windmill companion.) Weber was announced as the lead for Season 24 in September at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

"I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity in front of me," the 28-year-old told host Chris Harrison. "I feel emotional right now. This is crazy. This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that first person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with."

He added, "I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to."

