A$AP Rocky's lawyer says he 'will not consider a plea deal' as gun assault case moves toward trial. Everything we know about the charges.

A$AP Rocky was in an L.A. court this week for his felony gun assault case. (Allison Dinner/Pool via Reuters)

A$AP Rocky was arraigned again on Monday in his gun assault case. The "Praise the Lord" rapper (real name: Rakim Mayers) entered a new not-guilty plea to criminal charges that he allegedly fired a gun at his former friend A$AP Relli on a Los Angeles street in November 2021.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 6. A trial date has not yet been set, but his attorney, Joe Tacopina, told reporters outside the court that he hoped it would begin by September.

A$AP Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina is hoping for trial this year.



"He will not consider a plea deal."



Tacopina said Rocky's fans have no reason to worry.



"I promised both times I've been here that he will be vindicated. I maintain that promise today." pic.twitter.com/qQG8Vw1f1q — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 8, 2024

Tacopina also said that Rocky "will not consider a plea deal" in the case. He added that his client is "cool as a cucumber" moving toward the trial and is eager to get it "over with so he can start enjoying his family." Rocky and longtime love Rihanna are parents to two young sons, RZA, 1, and Riot, 5 months.

Here's everything we know about his case, from what allegedly went down to how much jail time Rocky's facing. Plus, a crisis PR expert weighs in on the optics, suggesting singer/fashion mogul Rihanna should "steer clear" of the trial.

Why is A$AP Rocky in court?

The 35-year-old performer appeared at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 8 to be rearraigned in the criminal case. The charges stem from the Nov. 6, 2021, shooting of A$AP Relli (real name: Terell Ephron), a former friend and collaborator, outside a Hollywood hotel.

Rocky initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm in 2022 after his arrest. He was released on $550,000 bail. In November, there was a preliminary hearing, which outlined the evidence, at which Rocky appeared. The judge ruled that there was enough evidence to go to trial, which is why he was rearraigned.

Rocky's attorney Tacopina, who also represents Donald Trump, has maintained his client's innocence, previously saying, "I am certain Rocky will be vindicated of all of this."

What evidence is there so far?

Relli testified at the preliminary hearing that he and Rocky, friends for years, had a falling out over the death of another friend. They agreed to talk face-to-face, he said. He claimed that Rocky, who came with two other men, pulled a gun on him outside a parking garage on Hollywood Boulevard and threatened to kill him. He acknowledged he "was talking a bunch of shit" back. He claimed Rocky ultimately fired four or five shots at him before they all fled.

Relli — who sustained minor injuries, with the knuckles of several fingers skinned raw by the shots — said he returned to the crime scene an hour later and retrieved two 9mm shell casings. He waited two days to call the police — explaining that he waited to secure a lawyer first — and turned over the casings to authorities. The casings didn't have recoverable fingerprints.

Prosecutors showed surveillance footage, showing scenes before and after the alleged shooting.

Rocky's attorney Tacopina tried to cast doubt on the allegations, bringing up the fact that Relli waited to contact the police. He pointed to officers failing to uncover a 9mm pistol, including while executing a search warrant at Rocky's home. He also showed body camera footage of officers unsuccessfully searching for shell casings at the crime scene.

Judge Mary Lou Villar de Longoria ruled that the case would go to trial. In a preliminary hearing, the standard of proof is lower than at a criminal trial, with the judge determining only if there is enough evidence and sufficient probable cause to believe the defendant committed the crime.

How much jail time does A$AP Rocky face?

If convicted on all charges, the two-time Grammy nominee faces up to 24 years in prison.

Would this be his first time being incarcerated?

No, the Harlem native was arrested at age 16 on attempted murder charges, he has said. He spent two weeks in the notorious Rikers Island, but the charges ended up being reduced (due to it being a first-time offense and his age) and he was bailed out.

In 2019, Rocky was arrested for assault in Stockholm, Sweden, where he was performing, after a street dispute involving him and two members of his entourage with two other men. The rapper, who maintained that he was being followed and harassed by the alleged victims before the fight, spent a month in jail. The case drew national attention, and he was finally released prior to the verdict. While he was found guilty, he wasn't sentenced to additional jail time.

Will this conclude his legal troubles tied to the shooting?

No, Rocky also has civil lawsuits pending against him. Relli filed a lawsuit in August 2022 alleging assault, battery and emotional distress by Rocky. In that matter, Rocky is represented by Tacopina and O.J. Simpson trial attorney Robert Shapiro; Relli is represented by Camille Vasquez, who was on Johnny Depp's legal team in his civil suit against Amber Heard.

Rocky's legal team denied "each and every allegation of the complaint." The next hearing for that is Jan. 18 at Spring Street Courthouse in L.A.

Relli has a second civil suit, filed in September, against Tacopina — with Rocky as a co-defendant — alleging defamation. The next hearing for that, a case management conference, is Tuesday at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in L.A.

How does this impact Rocky's public image?

As his attorney noted, Rocky can't wait to put this behind him. The attorney also noted that he filed paperwork so that Rocky doesn't need to attend every hearing in the criminal case, making it less disruptive of his personal life and career. But make no mistake, it's having a big impact.

"Social expectations around celebrities and social causes and issues have evolved, and there is a higher expectation across the board for anyone with a following," Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of PR firm 5W Public Relations, tells Yahoo. "Although there is a degree to which fans are willing to overlook a scandal, based on the individual’s popularity, their past actions and the severity of the allegations."

Torossian, whose firm offers crisis PR management, believes Rocky's team has been successful in keeping the publicity around this criminal case "at bay" so far. "This lack of attention, along with his relationship with Rihanna — who is beloved and highly respected — truly does a lot to keep his career intact."

Should we expect to see Rihanna in court?

While Marvel star Jonathan Majors's girlfriend, actress Meagan Goode, recently supported him throughout his domestic violence trial, at which he was found guilty of harassment and assault, don't expect Rihanna to do the same for Rocky when the case goes to trial later this year.

The "Umbrella" songstress's appearance in the courtroom would only "draw more attention to the trial," Torossian says. Besides, "It's not uncommon for her to avoid public appearances" in general.

So far, she hasn't appeared at any of the hearings related to this case.

"Given her two young children, it would not likely draw criticism if she chose not to attend the trial," Torossian says. "Therefore, it might be best for her to steer clear of this particular public appearance."

—Additional reporting by Taryn Ryder