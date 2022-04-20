A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX after returning from Barbados vacation with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has been arrested at Los Angeles in connection to 2021 shooting. (Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball)

A$AP Rocky, who's expecting his first child with girlfriend Rihanna, has been arrested in connection to a November 2021 shooting.

The 33-year-old rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, touched down at Los Angeles International Airport via private plane Wednesday after a holiday with Rihanna in her native Barbados. The singer was then promptly arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations team.

According to a LAPD press release, the "F***in' Problems" singer's arrest is related to a Nov. 6 shooting in Hollywood, near the intersection of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue. At around 10:20 p.m. that night, there was an argument "between two acquaintances" that escalated, according to police, and the suspect — Rocky — allegedly fired a gun at the unidentified victim, who suffered a minor injury and received medical treatment. Rocky allegedly fled the scene with two other males.

LAPD News: Arrest of Shooting Suspect (NR22111ll) pic.twitter.com/fkrNxLZGS8 — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 20, 2022

Rocky was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. The case will now be presented to the Los Angeles district attorney.

It's unclear whether Rihanna, who is in her third trimester, was with Rocky on the private plane when he was taken into police custody. Rocky's publicist didn't immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

A$AP Rocky has had several legal run-ins prior to this, most notably being jailed in Sweden for assault in 2019.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at Paris Fashion Week on February 28. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna announced in January that they are expecting their first child together. Just ahead of giving Rihanna, whose pregnancy style has made non-stop headlines, found her relationship in the headlines last week amid unsubstantiated claims he cheated on her with designer Amina Muaddi.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna put on a united front as they traveled to Barbados together over the weekend. There had been photos of them "living it up" on the Caribbean island this week prior to his arrest.