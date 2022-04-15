Did A$AP Rocky cheat on Rihanna? Amina Muaddi addresses 'vile' rumors

Rihanna is having a week. Days after her stunning Vogue cover was released, social media exploded with buzz that A$AP Rocky had cheated on his very pregnant girlfriend, so she dumped the rapper. The rumor wasn't that he stepped out with some Instagram model, but rather with designer Amina Muaddi, who is Rihanna's friend and collaborator.

On Friday, Muaddi addressed the "vile" gossip.

"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life. Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for."

Amina Muaddi (right), who is at the center of those Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cheating rumors, speaks out. (Photos: Getty Images)

Muaddi designed shoes for Rihanna's Fenty drop in 2020 and has praised the singer as "such a nice person." The singer frequently wears Muaddi's shoes.

"While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend," Muaddi concluded.

Amina Muaddi addresses A$AP Rocky cheating rumors. (Photo: Amina Muaddi via Instagram)

On Thursday, an influencer claimed that Rocky (born: Rakim Mayers) cheated with Muaddi during Paris Fashion Week. Although completely unverified, the Twitter thread went viral in hours.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Gossip account Deux Moi fanned the flames even further by posting a picture of Rihanna and Rocky at Craigs in L.A. last Friday, where she allegedly cried and kicked the table.

Neither Rihanna nor Rocky, who've been dating since 2020, have commented. However, sources close to the couple adamantly deny infidelity and breakup rumors.

"100% false on both counts," a source told TMZ, "1 million percent not true. They're fine."

An insider added to Page Six, "It's not true."

In her Vogue interview published on Tuesday, Rihanna gushed about her relationship.

"I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side," she declared. Rihanna said what she loves most about their relationship is "transparency with everything: how we're feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other."