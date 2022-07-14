Armie Hammer is working as a timeshare salesman: Everything we know about his 'normal job'

Armie Hammer's next chapter is one people didn't see coming — which is probably why the Death on the Nile star has been trending for days. The 35-year-old actor, who's kept a low profile since last year's sex scandal, now has a regular job.

Hammer is working at a resort in the Cayman Islands selling timeshares, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. The hotel initially denied Hammer was an employee, but photos of the star seemingly pitching someone a property went viral. A source close to The Social Network star says he's working "for his family" so he can be a "supportive father and co-parent."

Hammer left Hollywood for the Caymans last year as his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, lives there with their two kids: Harper, 7, and Ford, 5. They announced their breakup in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

"[Armie] is in a good place," an insider emphasizes to Yahoo, noting the actor's sobriety has been a focal point. "This isn't his first 'normal job.' It's grounding." (During the pandemic pre-scandal, Hammer took a job working construction.)

Variety reported about Hammer's new gig on Wednesday with an insider claiming, "He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle. The reality is he's totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family."

Hammer's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, didn't comment on whether the actor is an employee at the resort. "I think it's shitty that, if Armie is in fact selling timeshares, the media seems to be shaming him for having a 'normal job,'" he tells Yahoo.

In Jan. 2021, Hammer found himself in the news when alleged explicit DMs were leaked about his sexual fantasies. He called the explicit claims "bullshit." However, the allegations got more serious as Hammer was accused of rape and emotional abuse. The alleged 2017 incident prompted a nine month LAPD investigation. The actor, who strenuously denied the allegations, came out legally unscathed. But his career went into free fall.

Hammer checked into treatment last summer for drug, alcohol and sex issues. A new Vanity Fair report claims Robert Downey Jr. footed the six month bill. (Yahoo's source can't confirm that and a rep for the Iron Man star didn't respond.) The actor purportedly worked through trauma from his past.

"Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life — and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen," a close friend of the actor's tells the magazine. "But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems."

Hammer completed treatment in December and moved to the Caymans. Chambers has been a pillar of support, a source tells Yahoo. It's unclear if they are back together, but People reported in February they were "slowly figuring things out as a couple."

A rep for Chambers didn't respond to Yahoo's request for comment.