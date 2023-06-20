Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers settle divorce weeks after he avoids charges in sex-assault case

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer attend the 2018 Oscars. (Photo: Invision/AP)

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have settled their divorce almost three years after announcing their breakup. They were married for a decade and had been together a total of 13 years.

Hammer and Chambers reached an agreement regarding property, plus child and spousal support issues, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. They share two kids: daughter Harper, 8, and son, Ford, 6. The news comes three weeks after the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced the embattled actor would not be charged for sexual assault.

Chambers and Hammer both filed for divorce in July 2020. While their initial social media messages made it seem like things were amicable, tensions ran high behind closed doors.

According to a Vanity Fair profile, Hammer admitted to Chambers he had a "one-time" affair after his son's birth in 2017. The same insider claimed that years later, the television personality "found evidence of an affair Armie was having with a co-star." Everything imploded during the pandemic as the actor's decision to leave his family in the Cayman Islands did not sit well with his estranged wife. ("He was the worst," she later told Elle about quarantining together.)

"The Hammers had been in expensive family therapy, but, to Elizabeth, the indiscretions — and more notably his decision to flee the family during a global pandemic — were the final straw," Vanity Fair wrote. "When Armie touched down in the U.S., he mistakenly sent a raunchy text message meant for someone else to his estranged spouse. Elizabeth filed for divorce shortly after."

Things only got worse for Hammer. In January 2021, he found himself at the center of a scandal when alleged private messages were leaked online that described sexual fantasies involving rape and cannibalism. Then, a woman publicly claimed that Hammer had violently raped her years prior. (After a two-year investigation, the D.A. announced in May he would not face charges.) Multiple women claimed to have had sexual relationships with the Call Me by Your Name actor during his marriage.

"I was learning things as the public was," Chambers recalled to Elle earlier this year. As for her reaction, Chambers said, "I was like, 'There are no words. What the f***?'"

Hammer sought treatment for drug, alcohol and sex issues in 2021. After he left rehab, Hammer and Chambers seemed to get along as co-parents. He returned to the Cayman Islands and it was revealed last year he got a job at a local resort as a timeshare salesman to be near his family. Eventually, he returned to L.A., although he hasn't worked in the industry since the scandal.

In February, Hammer addressed controversy surrounding his private life for the first time. Hammer told Air Mail his interest in BDSM likely stemmed from sexual abuse he experienced as a child, which "set a dangerous precedent" for his future relationships. However, he denied having non-consensual sex with any of his previous partners.

"I'm here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a*****, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on," Hammer explained. "And treated people more poorly than they should have been treated."