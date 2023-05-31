Armie Hammer won't be charged for sexual assault after 2-year investigation: D.A.'s office

The Los Angeles district attorney will not charge Armie Hammer following investigation into alleged sexual assault. (Photo: Invision/AP)

Armie Hammer will not be charged for sexual assault, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday. The actor was under investigation after a former romantic partner publicly accused him of rape in 2021.

"Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime," the office's communications director, Tiffiny Blacknell, told Yahoo Entertainment.

"As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services," Blacknell continued. "Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Hammer issued a statement shortly after the decision was announced. He thanked the D.A.'s office and "all of the people who have helped me get through this time." The Social Network star said he looks "forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared."

Hammer had been under investigation for two years, after a woman, who identified herself as Effie, claimed he violently raped her in 2017. Effie also accused him of mental, emotional and sexual abuse. Hammer vehemently denied her claims.

In January 2021, Hammer found himself embroiled in a sex scandal as private messages were leaked that purportedly showed the actor expressing interest in cannibalism and rape fantasies. Hammer broke his silence about the controversy in February and revealed his interest in BDSM was due to sexual abuse he experienced as a child.

Story continues

"What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control," he told Air Mail. "I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."

Hammer said a BDSM encounter he had with his rape accuser was consensual and "her idea."

"She planned all of the details out, all the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a 'consensual non-consent scene,' CNC," Hammer explained, adding that they "only had one scheduled CNC event."

Hammer admitted his behavior towards his partners could be considered emotionally abusive.

"I'm here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a**hole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on," the Call Me by Your Name star explained. "And treated people more poorly than they should have been treated."

[Editor's note: This story was originally published on April 17, 2023 and was updated to reflect the new statement from the Los Angeles District Attorney's office.]