Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson engaged! A guide to their insta-romance

Was it really just a little over a week ago that we all became aware that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were the hot (and unexpected) new couple in town? The singer and the Saturday Night Live star, both 24, have been dating only a very short time by our watch. However, they are now engaged, as in … to be married.

The surprise news broke on Monday and was reported by multiple outlets, including People and E! News. The two have just been dating since last month, following Grande’s breakup with rapper Mac Miller.

However, these two lovers have been on a serious social media rampage over the past couple of weeks to let the world know (warn us?) that they are crazy into each other.

The two officially confirmed what seems to be a rapid-fire romantic progression on May 30, when Davidson posted a Harry Potter-themed Instagram shot of the two together. “The chamber of secrets has been opened,” he captioned the photo.





Grande followed that up by sharing a PDA-laden pic of her own, displaying the two in an embrace and raving about how she manifested him into her life.





How to top that? Well, Davidson did his best, reportedly going out and getting a couple of Grande-related tattoos, including a bunny-ear mask similar to the one the singer wore on her Dangerous Woman album cover.





He also poetically called out Grande’s June 2 performance at iHeartRadio’s KIIS FM 2018 Wango Tango event: “Are you f***ing kidding me!!!?? So f***ing lit,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

And then, last week, Davidson left a gushing comment on Grande’s June 4 Instagram post, which showed off her natural, freckle-faced beauty for a cover shoot for British Vogue.





“I’m the luckiest contest winner ever,” Davidson commented, to which Grande responded, “Nahhhhh I am.”

View photos (Image: Instagram) More

Grande, not to be outdone, upped the ante by alluding to a desire to have Davidson’s children. Davidson shared a photo on June 6, posing with actor Brian Tyree Henry, which he captioned jokingly, “I’m having his kids.”

Grande responded to that with: “I look so good here.” Well then.

She then posted a video on her Instagram later in the week that showed Davidson cracking her up while discussing theories about Harry Potter’s parents. A guy who makes you laugh is good, right?





Davidson did this one better by posting the sequel, showing off his shirtless chest and an owl backpack as he performed a goofy dance for his bae. “Thank you cudder for continuing to be the greatest artist of all time,” he captioned the video.





And the hits keep coming. Grande tweeted this on the day her engagement news broke:

i love u sm ok bye — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 11, 2018





And gave a “like” to the two following tweets:

anyway I expect to be a groomsman and would like the non vegan option for the reception. mazel tov hun! @ArianaGrande — ʎɐɾ (@Iemonade) June 11, 2018





I’m literally so happy like…. I never thought I would see this day come omfg. congratulations @ArianaGrande we love you smmmm <3 — lati k (@bealrightdeluxe) June 11, 2018





This is so cute we just can’t stand it. We just hope it lasts longer than — well, never mind. Let’s just celebrate young love.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: