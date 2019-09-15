Billy Bob Thornton says he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie are 'good friends'

Brad Pitt may be hesitant to talk about ex Angelina Jolie — though he did recently open up about going to Alcoholics Anonymous in the wake of their 2016 split — but Billy Bob Thornton doesn’t have those reservations.

Jolie’s second husband — actor Jonny Lee Miller of Trainspotting and Elementary fame has the distinction of being the first — spoke glowingly of his ongoing friendship with the mom of six, Us Weekly reports. Thornton and Jolie wed in 2000 following a whirlwind romance, but separated in 2002 and divorced in 2003.

“We’re good friends,” the 64-year-old Sling Blade star shared at the Tribeca TV Festival. “We’ve been friends for years and years and years. So we keep up with each other. She’s not in town a lot, so we don’t see each other much, but we talk.”

View photos Thornton promoted his show Goliath at the Tribeca TV Festival. (Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival) More

Thornton was married to Jolie when she adopted son Maddox from Cambodia in 2002, though it was later revealed that the actress had filed the adoption as a single parent. Now 18 and known as Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the new college student recently addressed his reportedly estranged relationship with Pitt, saying, “Whatever happens, happens.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.