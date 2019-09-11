Maddox Jolie-Pitt breaks silence on relationship with Brad: 'Whatever happens, happens'

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox, pictured here in 2013, has commented for the first time about his relationship with his father. (Photo: REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox has commented for the first time about his relationship with his father, nearly three years after an alleged altercation occurred between the two. The 18-year-old, who is attending Yonsei University in South Korea, was approached by a paparazzo and asked if the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor will visit him at college.

"Um, I don’t know about that, what’s happening," he said in a video obtained by In Touch. The biochemistry freshman was then asked if his relationship with Pitt is "over."

"Whatever happens, happens," Maddox replied.

Pitt isn't too far away if Maddox is open for a visit — the 55-year-old movie star touched down in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday.

An argument between the actor and his son reportedly occurred on a private plane in 2016. It was said to be the catalyst for Pitt and Jolie's marriage ending. There were conflicting reports as to whether the incident ever got physical, but Pitt landed under investigation for child abuse. He was ultimately cleared; however, the Ad Astra star's relationship with Maddox has been strained ever since.

As for Maddox and his mother, the pair are extremely close. The Maleficent 2 actress is the one who dropped him off at college. "I’m trying not to cry," Jolie exclaimed before leaving Seoul.

Pitt recently opened up about going to Alcoholics Anonymous after his split with Jolie.

"I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges," he explained to the New York Times. Pitt was reportedly intoxicated when he had a confrontation with his family aboard the plane.

Jolie and Pitt are also parents to Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. People reported Maddox is "very close to his siblings and they all hope to visit."

