Anderson Cooper says mom Gloria Vanderbilt's 'greatest gift to me' was her love: 'I will know it till the moment I die'

Anderson Cooper made his mother, socialite and designer Gloria Vanderbilt’s final days special.

A day after the CNN news man reported the death of his mother, by cancer at the age of 95, he posted tributes to her on social media.

A post on Cooper’s Instagram page was about what he touched on in the obituary he did on her for CNN and that was that Vanderbilt “believed in love more than anyone.” Not just in romantic love (she was married four times, her first marriage at just 17) — but familial love, and adoration for friends and art and books.

He called love “her guide, her solace” and said, “It’s what drove her, and in her final moments, it is what surrounded her.”

Cooper shared that she would say to him, “‘I love you, you know that,’” and he said he certainly did. “I knew it from the moment I was born, and I will know it till the moment I die.”

He said, “It was her greatest gift to me.”

A second post on Vanderbilt’s Instagram page detailed their loving final days together. Cooper wrote that she liked him to play a video of Peggy Lee on YouTube singing “Is That All There Is?” and said they would “hold hands and sing the chorus” while it played, “pretending we were dancing.”

He shared that Vanderbilt would “giggle while singing,” knowing she was “on the cusp of discovering if that really is ‘all there is.’”

Cooper’s many famous friends flooded the comments sections on both posts, offering condolences or commenting on his reflections. Ellen Pompeo was one who shared that her late mother loved the same Peggy Lee song.

(Screenshot: Anderson Cooper via Instagram) More

Cooper’s BFF Andy Cohen wrote, “And we ALL love you too.”

(Screenshot: Anderson Cooper via Instagram) More

Here were a few other comments from Bethenny Frankel and others:

(Screenshot: Anderson Cooper via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Anderson Cooper via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Anderson Cooper via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Anderson Cooper via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Anderson Cooper via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Anderson Cooper via Instagram) More

Cooper’s former friend, comedian Kathy Griffin, also posted a touching tribute to Vanderbilt after news broke on Monday. Social media users hoped Vanderbilt’s passing will be the bridge the two need to mend their friendship.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.