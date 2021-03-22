Ana de Armas shuts down rumors she's back together with Ben Affleck: 'Nope'

Ana de Armas's heart necklace is back on — but her relationship with Ben Affleck isn't.

When the No Time to Die actress, 32, dated Affleck last year, they would wear matching half heart necklaces that when put together adorably formed a whole. On Sunday, she shared a selfie in which she was wearing that same accessory, leading to immediate social media speculation that she and her Deep Water co-star, 48, were back together. They're not.

Ana de Armas's necklace started some rumors. (Photo: Ana de Armas via Instagram)

A few hours after posting the first photo, she shared another that said the words "nope," "no" and "I don't think so" over and over.

Affleck and de Armas's breakup was announced in January — and soon after he did some house cleaning, dumping a life-size poster of her in the trash outside his L.A. home. “They are in different points in their lives,” a source told People magazine at the time of the father of three and his younger love. The relationship was "complicated," the sourced added, because the Cuban actress didn't want to be based in Los Angeles, where Affleck resides there to be near his children with ex-Jennifer Garner.

(Photo: Ana de Armas via Instagram)

Affleck's brother Casey praised "charming" de Armas after the breakup, saying the pandemic was rough on relationships and predicted his brother's ex "won't have any problems" dating.

Ben Affleck wearing the necklace in May. (Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Affleck and de Armas feel for each other while making Deep Water in early 2020, and then memorably quarantined together during the pandemic. There would be daily photos of them walking their dogs together — usually with Affleck carrying a Dunkin' drink. Sometimes they'd be wearing their matching necklaces.

And she seems happy to continue wearing hers despite no longer being attached to the owner of the other half.

