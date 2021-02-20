Amanda Kloots receives COVID-19 shot, denies 'celebrity privilege' played a part: 'Do not vaccine-shame me'

Amanda Kloots, depicted with her late husband Nick Cordero, who died in July 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Amanda Kloots revealed on Instagram that she had received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and addressed online trolls who shamed her for it.

"I just got my COVID 19 vaccine! I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccines, I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting," the 38-year-old fitness trainer captioned a Friday Instagram post. "I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now."

She added, "I have been terrified since Nick has passed, as a single mother, of getting this virus and now I am one step closer to safety."

In July, Kloots's husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, died at age 41 from COVID-19, after a four-month hospitalization. During treatment, Cordero faced complications, including the amputation of his leg and suffering several mini-strokes due to an infection. Cordero left behind the couple's 20-month-old son named Elvis.

Since the loss of her husband, Kloots has been open about her grief and her fears that she could test positive for COVID-19. Now, Kloots can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that she is "one step closer to safety." Next month, she will receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

However, Kloots faced backlash for receiving the vaccine in Los Angeles, Calif., where only essential workers and people over the age of 65 are currently eligible for vaccination. She responded by explaining that "vaccine-shaming should not happen" in a video shared to her Instagram Stories.

Amanda Kloots shared a photo of herself after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. (Screenshot: Instagram/Amanda Kloots)

"I wanted in a line in the hopes that at the end of the day, at the end of appointments, they may have extra vaccines that would otherwise be thrown out," an emotional Kloots said in her video. "And instead of being thrown out, they were put into an arm. An arm of a surviving single mother that deserves to have an extra vaccine that would have been thrown in the trash."

"So, sorry that I am getting a little emotional, but this was a very emotional experience for me," she continued. "I was perfectly fine being turned away tonight if that was the case. I was actually prepared to be turned away. I was giving it a shot, and luckily the shot worked and they had availability and they were happy to have people there waiting with willing arms. And I was happy to be one of those willing arms. So please, please do not vaccine-shame me on my photo after this day where I am so grateful to have this first step in getting vaccinated against this virus."

"The Talk" co-host also denied accusations that "celebrity privilege" played a role in her vaccination.

In the comments section of her photo, Kloots also received support, with many pointing out that she is a deserving candidate for the COVID-19 vaccine.

