Alyssa Milano's apology for labeling herself as 'trans' and 'disabled' backfires: 'Playing the victim'

Alyssa Milano issued a mea culpa for her tweet that many deemed offensive — but she also took aim at the media and her own political party for adding fuel to the fire. Her apology isn’t sitting well with some fans.
The actress and activist faced backlash for labeling herself as “trans,” “a person of color,” “an immigrant,” “a lesbian,” “a gay man” and “disabled” in an effort to encourage her followers to not be afraid of what they don’t know. Milano, who is a straight, cisgender, able-bodied white woman quickly faced criticism from both liberals and conservatives. On Tuesday, the actress responded to a fan who asked how she feels about how the media handled the controversial tweet.
Milano replied saying that while her intentions were “pure” and that she used “well established poetic license & nuance” to try and make her point, the people she’s trying to “passionately fight for” were upset because she didn’t “say it the literal way they’d prefer.”
The Insatiable star then made it political.
“Every time those on the left eat one of our own, the Right sees this as an opportunity to discredit the entire progressive movement,” she added. “And the media covers it.”
2. When we try to silence those that fight the loudest for us, what are we telling those that fight against us?
Every time those on the left eat one of our own, the Right sees this as an opportunity to discredit the entire progressive movement. And the media covers it.
“I may not always find the words you prefer,” she continued. “But please give me the benefit of the doubt. My work should prove my intention & heartbeat.”
The 46-year-old actress concluded by officially apologizing. “Again, I apologize to those who were offended by the words I chose to show my forever allyship,” she tweeted.
4. Again, I apologize to those who were offended by the words I chose to show my forever allyship.
With so much respect,
Me
Her apology was met with mixed reactions.
“Now you’re effectively saying that more marginalized people who are hurt by your words shouldn’t tell you so because of optics,” one person replied. “But if we can’t tell you that what you, a self-described ally, says is hurtful, who can we tell?”
Now you’re effectively saying that more marginalized people who are hurt by your words shouldn’t tell you so because of optics. But if we can’t tell you that what you, a self-described ally, says is hurtful, who can we tell? Allies listen and lift up people who correct them.
Many people agreed that Milano’s apology missed the mark.
Nobody is trying to silence you. We are asking you to use your platform more productively. Instead, you keep doubling and tripling down and making this whole thing about how unfair this is to you.
It’s disheartening when even allies confuse criticism with “silencing.” No one is immune from criticism, even if you work hard and are an amazing ally. We all make mistakes. The key is to apologize unreservedly and do better in the future. Not to play poor me I’m being silenced.
How can you fight for ppl if you refuse to listen to them and hear and acknowledge their concerns?
Do you know how to acknowledge legitimate criticism from marginalized people without centering yourself?
Not sure who you think you’re “fighting for” if you can’t even take constructive feedback from us without somehow playing the victim + accusing us of “silencing” you. 🙄
Correcting one of “our own” is how we get better.
Standing silent while a supposed ally shows their ass, makes harmful comments, and then supporting her wrong statements because she claims to be “on their side” is what the Right does.
Do better.
you are the one doing the silencing right now
However, some fans responded saying they understood the point she was trying to make. The actress replied to many of the supportive responses.
Thank you 🙏
Thank you, Sir. I have your back as well.
Thank you. 💋
Who would have thought Milano and Tucker Carlson would be making similar points this week?
