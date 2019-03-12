    Alyssa Milano's apology for labeling herself as 'trans' and 'disabled' backfires: 'Playing the victim'

    Alyssa Milano issued a mea culpa for her tweet that many deemed offensive — but she also took aim at the media and her own political party for adding fuel to the fire. Her apology isn’t sitting well with some fans.

    The actress and activist faced backlash for labeling herself as “trans,” “a person of color,” “an immigrant,” “a lesbian,” “a gay man” and “disabled” in an effort to encourage her followers to not be afraid of what they don’t know. Milano, who is a straight, cisgender, able-bodied white woman quickly faced criticism from both liberals and conservatives. On Tuesday, the actress responded to a fan who asked how she feels about how the media handled the controversial tweet.

    Milano replied saying that while her intentions were “pure” and that she used “well established poetic license & nuance” to try and make her point, the people she’s trying to “passionately fight for” were upset because she didn’t “say it the literal way they’d prefer.”

    Alyssa Milano attends the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Getty Images)

    The Insatiable star then made it political.

    “Every time those on the left eat one of our own, the Right sees this as an opportunity to discredit the entire progressive movement,” she added. “And the media covers it.”

    “I may not always find the words you prefer,” she continued. “But please give me the benefit of the doubt. My work should prove my intention & heartbeat.”

    The 46-year-old actress concluded by officially apologizing. “Again, I apologize to those who were offended by the words I chose to show my forever allyship,” she tweeted.

    Her apology was met with mixed reactions.

    “Now you’re effectively saying that more marginalized people who are hurt by your words shouldn’t tell you so because of optics,” one person replied. “But if we can’t tell you that what you, a self-described ally, says is hurtful, who can we tell?”

    Many people agreed that Milano’s apology missed the mark.

    However, some fans responded saying they understood the point she was trying to make. The actress replied to many of the supportive responses.

    Who would have thought Milano and Tucker Carlson would be making similar points this week?

    Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

    Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.