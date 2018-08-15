Alleged sex cultist Allison Mack seeks leniency in house arrest to go to church

Actress Allison Mack leaves the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York following a status conference, June 12, 2018. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Allison Mack‘s legal team is requesting modifications to the Smallville star’s bail conditions ahead of next year’s trial.

Mack has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, conspiracy to commit forced labor, and racketeering conspiracy charges for her alleged involvement in Nxivm’s sex cult. Mack, 35, was arrested in April and is under house arrest with GPS monitoring at her parents’ home in Northern California. In a letter from Mack’s lawyers to a Brooklyn federal judge Tuesday, they requested that the actress be allowed to leave to work, go to school, and attend religious services once a week.

“While the instant charges have deprived her of pursuing her acting career, Ms. Mack nevertheless is interested in contributing to society,” the letter says. “In that regard, Ms. Mack has contacted her pretrial Services Officer to express her interest in obtaining employment, volunteering in her community, and attending classes and religious services while she waits for the opportunity to defend herself and clear her name at trial.”

Mack’s lawyers say she “has demonstrated that she is neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk.” They say she has adhered to the conditions of her $5 million bail order for more than three months with no violations. “The proposed modifications will allow Ms. Mack to contribute to society and her own self-betterment while she awaits the resolution of the criminal charges.”

The letter also says, “These activities not only will allow Ms. Mack to use her time productively while awaiting trial, but will also assist with her reintegration into society if she is vindicated of the charges or even in the unlikely event that she is convicted after trial.”

Mack has been accused of being a slave master for Keith Raniere — the founder of the “self-help” group — and recruiting women as sex slaves for a secret, women-branding sorority within Nxivm called DOS (short for a Latin phrase that roughly translates as “Master Over Slave Women”).

If convicted, Mack faces 15 years to life in prison. Jury selection has been scheduled for Jan. 7, 2019.

