Alec Baldwin deactivates Twitter account after Gillian Anderson 'switching accents' tweet

Alec Baldwin is addressing his comment about Gillian Anderson "switching accents" on Twitter — and said it's his latest annoyance with the social media site, so he's deactivated his account. Meanwhile, Hilaria is sharing more details about the birth of their sixth child, María Lucía.

In the wake of his wife Hilaria's Spanish heritage scandal — in which she claimed she was from Spain despite being a white woman from Boston named Hilary and then apologized for not being "more clear" — Alec took to Twitter to share a link to a story about how The Crown actress's "American accent throws some people off" after her acceptance speech at Sunday's Golden Globes. Alec wrote, "Switching accents ? That sounds...fascinating," in a tweet that didn't go unnoticed. So he clarified that it wasn't meant to be a slight against Anderson (who was born in the U.S. but has spent her life living in both the U.K. and U.S.).

"I noticed that someone said this actress, who I won't mention [by name], had switched accents while doing press for her show — from [the British accent she uses in The Crown to her] American accent," he said in an Instagram video. "I just wrote, 'Oh, that's interesting.'"

He continued, "Of course you can't do any irony on Twitter. You can't do any irony in the United States because the United States is such an uptight, stressed out place. Such an unpleasant place right now. But the person I was referring to is someone I'm a huge fan of. Huge, huge fan of. The comment was meant to illustrate the point that I find the multicultural expressions of anyone — whatever country language, music, food, clothing, art — whatever of those expressions are important you, that's your business."

However, Alec said that on Twitter — "which is where all the a**holes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a**holiness" — it becomes a story.

"So I deactivated that account today," he continued, and he's "sending a message out to the actress that was the subject of my comment. It was not meant at all to be offensive" or "derogatory at all" toward the actress, whom he doesn't know personally but admires for her talent. "I [just] completely understand people who live in two countries," as Hilaria has said she spent a lot of time in Spain growing up — and her parents moved there about 10 years ago.

Alec did say he's "very grateful" to Instagram commenters who shared nice messages on his posts about welcoming a new daughter, María Lucía, six months after Hilaria gave birth to their fifth son Edu — which is another topic that has caught the attention of the public, curious about whether or not they used a surrogate, which they are thought to have, or adopted.

He said even on Instagram, he's trolled about being an older dad — he's 62 to her 37 — "like they're giving me some new information." But he said the "thing about being an older dad is that the work is less important to me. I try to balance that a lot with my wife and my kids. Having kids when you are older — my god, the appreciation you have... I can't even describe it," adding, "I don't expect anybody to relate to that."

He went on to say, "I know this is corny: I love my children more than I could possibly put into words. I love my wife more than I could possibly put into words... I've never been happier in my entire life and I owe that to Hilaria."

On Thursday, Hilaria wrote more about Lucia's birth — though still not confirming they used a surrogate. She said after having a miscarriage in 2019, when they were expecting a second daughter, she promised her kids — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and newborn Eduardo — their "sister was going to come."

She wrote, "Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them."

She continued, "Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief—braver than us...and they held out hope. To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us. Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing—we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives—almost like twins, we love you so much.

While that doesn't officially clear up the surrogacy mystery, Hilaria does follow Alcea Surrogacy on social media and had the company's executive director on her Mom Brain podcast — and the business recently congratulated "H and A" on the birth of "their daughter M."

(Screenshot: Tracie Morrissey via Instagram)

