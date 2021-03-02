Alec and Hilaria Baldwin reveal name of their new daughter — but remain mum on details

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have shared a photo of their new daughter Lucia — their sixth child together and his seventh.(Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have officially introduced their sixth "Baldwinito" baby — whose arrival is a bit of a mystery.

One day after dropping the surprise news that they they had quietly welcomed a sixth child — who arrived less than six months after the former yoga instructor gave birth to baby number five, Eduardo — they shared a closeup shot of their baby girl who was dressed all in pink and sleeping soundly.

"We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia," wrote Hilaria, revealing the name — yes, a Spanish one (meaning "light") — for the first time. "Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

Alec shared the same photo writing, "Blessed."

A day before that, the couple, married since 2012, shared a photo of the baby with their other five kids — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and newborn Eduardo. Hilaria captioned it "7," to also include Alec's adult daughter Ireland Baldwin, 25, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

The couple so far have declined to share further details about the baby's arrival — and whether they used a surrogate or adopted — with multiple news outlets, including the New York Times.

Hilaria is known for sharing her pregnancy news immediately and documenting the journey on social media, including bump photos of every stage through postpartum. That included sharing — twice — that she had suffered miscarriages. However, she has turned down her social media presence, and turned off comments, in the wake of her Spanish heritage scandal in December. She had long claimed she was from Spain, but she's actually a white woman from Boston named Hilary.

Alec has left his comments on his posts and didn't take kindly to one person asking for more details about baby number six — and saying by not sharing them, he and his wife are "begging for clickbait."

Story continues

“Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago," the person wrote on Baldwin's page. "If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that. If you don’t want to say anything — why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise your 100 children in private.”

The actor replied, “You should shut the f**k up and mind your own business."

(Screenshot: Hilaria Baldwin via Instagram)

(Screenshot: Hilaria Baldwin via Instagram)

Two months after giving birth to Edu in September, Hilaria told People that she and Alec had completed their family, saying, “Right now, during times of COVID, it very much feels like we’re done... I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired."

However, a year before she told PopSugar she really wanted a girl: “It has now been a mission to give Carmen a sister. Basically, my mission is I’m going to keep having kids until it’s a girl."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: