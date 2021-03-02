Britney Spears shares rare photo of sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14

Britney Spears can't believe her "two babies" — Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14 — are now young men.

The singer, 39, shared a rare photo from a hike with the pair she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Both are now taller than their famous mama — and she said the teens, who have on masks in the pic, gave her approval to post the image.

"It’s so crazy how time flies," Spears wrote. "My boys are so big now!!!! I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!"

However, "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right !!!!," she wrote.

Spears wrote that she hasn't posted photos of them recently "cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it." She said she "went out my way" to edit the photo of the sunset and that is what got them to agree to let her post.

"Now I don’t feel left out anymore and I’m gonna go celebrate," she joked, adding, "Oh sh** I guess cool moms don’t do that ... Ok I’ll just read a book instead."

Spears's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented on the photo, "Lioness with her Cubs."

The teens primarily reside with Federline, Spears's backup dancer husband, who has the better hand in their 70-30 custody arrangement.

In September 2019, the boys were granted a restraining order, obtained through Federline's attorney, preventing Spears's dad and co-conservator Jamie from being able to see them. It stemmed from an alleged incident a month earlier when Jamie and Sean Preston had a verbal argument which led to Jamie allegedly putting his hands on the teen.

In early 2020, Jayden shared what he really thought about his grandfather in an Instagram Live video that was quickly deleted.

Jamie, of course, is at the center of the #FreeBritney movement. Spears has been in a conservatorship since her 2008 involuntary hospitalizations. Jamie, initially at the helm of the entire thing, now oversees Spears's $60 million estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, a financial company, but Spears has been trying, through her court-appointed attorney, to have her dad ousted. Her attorney said she's afraid of him and won't resume working until he's no longer in the role. Spears wants the conservator of her person Jodi Montgomery —who currently makes decisions about her health, where she lives and who she sees — to oversee the whole thing.

The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears looked at the conservatorship and amped up the movement to #FreeBritney. Last week, Jamie's lawyer insisted "people have it so wrong" and he only wants to help his daughter from people who "were exploiting her."

Monday was a reflective day for Spears, who also shared a post talking about "the craziness the past year" and it suggested she wasn't just talking about the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic hitting the U.S.

She wrote, "This new year should be a year of cleansing our inner selves with meditation … prayer ... any kind of hobby that brings joy … and being conscious of what we put in our bodies as well ] !!! This all helps us to have a clear mind … body … spirit and offers so much more clarity in our everyday lives !!!! This year I devote myself to lots of tea and healing !!!! I’m working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it’s ok to cry !!!! I pray for deep healing this year for all of us and I hope we can all inspire each other !!!!"

She ended with, "Again … BE KIND - PASS IT ON AMERICA!!!!" — a message also learned in the documentary, which showed how mean the media was to her along her rise to superstardom.

Spears also shared a throwback of herself at the 2002 Grammys. She was just 20 at the time and looked so happy and in a red dress with curly locks.

"This night was a dream," she wrote. "Sometimes you have so much fun that the time flies by in literally 2 seconds !!!! That happened to me this night !!!! I got to hair and makeup in jeans and a sweatshirt and I left like this !!!!"

Spears admitted, "It’s taken me 19 years to realize that I was Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman" with her red dress, the white and red diamonds and "geez the curly hair!!!! The power of dreams."

The next hearing in her conservatorship case is March 17.

