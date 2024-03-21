Ae Watan Mere Watan Ending Explained & Spoilers: How Did Sara Ali Khan’s Movie End?

Ae Watan Mere Watan is an evocative Hindi-language historical biopic released in 2024. The narrative delves into India’s fervent struggle for independence in 1942, centering on the courageous endeavors of Usha Mehta. She becomes a symbol of rebellion, starting a secret radio station to spread messages of coming together during the Quit India movement’s chaos.

Crafted with finesse by writer-director Kannan Iyer and backed by producer Karan Johar, the film showcases Sara Ali Khan’s compelling portrayal of Mehta. Premiering on March 21, 2024, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, the film promises a riveting exploration of patriotism and resistance.

What made Usha resent the British Rule?

Ae Watan Mere Watan begins with a young Usha witnessing British authorities’ brutalization of her teacher during the Salt March. Despite her attempt to intervene, Usha is met with violence from the police. Since then, Usha has developed a resentment against colonial oppressors. This does not sit well with her father, who supports the British rule.

Now a college student, Usha secretly engages in the freedom movement alongside her comrades Fahad and Kaushik. Kaushik and Usha start developing feelings for each other. However, she conceals her involvement from her father. Usha finds solace in Gandhi’s teachings and the principles of the Congress despite her father’s disapproval. Despite her reassurances to him, she secretly commits herself to the cause.

In August 1942, Gandhi urged people to join the Quit India Movement. The British government got angry and called it rebellion, especially since World War II was happening. As a result, Usha and her friends faced harsh treatment from the police. But instead of giving up, this made them even more determined to keep fighting.

Determined to make a difference, Usha embarks on a daring venture: launching her own radio station. Despite the risks, Fahad and Kaushik stand by her side. Their station, Congress Radio, aims to defy government censorship by broadcasting speeches of imprisoned leaders.

Their efforts bear fruit as listeners across the nation tune in, drawing inspiration from the voices of their incarcerated leaders. However, Usha’s defiance does not go unnoticed by her father, who confines her to her room.

Who was Ram Manohar Lohia?

Realizing that her father’s love has become a barrier to her cause, Usha makes a difficult decision to leave home. On their journey, she and her friends encounter Ram Manohar Lohia, a prominent political figure who has managed to evade capture.

Operating from the shadows, Ram Manohar Lohia has been tirelessly working to keep the flame of the Quit India Movement burning. When he learns of Usha, Fahad, and Kaushik’s role in Congress Radio, he joins forces with them.

As tensions escalated, the British authorities identified Congress Radio’s base in Bombay and assigned Inspector John Lyre, known for his ruthlessness and efficiency, to shut it down. Realizing that the key to dismantling Congress Radio lies in locating its engineers, Lyre interrogates every skilled technician in Bombay.

Ae Watan Mere Watan: Why was Balbir killed?

A loyal policeman, sympathetic to the freedom movement, tips off Balbir, a close ally of Usha, Fahad, and Kaushik, about Lyre’s plan. Together, they rush to protect Firdaus, but their efforts are in vain as Lyre arrives on the scene. Tragically, Balbir sacrifices his life to shield Usha and Firdaus from harm.

Following Balbir’s death, Lohia entrusts Usha, Fahad, and Kaushik to acquire a crucial component for their radio. Despite Usha’s caution, she ventures out alone, risking capture by the waiting police. Through quick thinking and cunning, she manages to evade capture.

Despite the ongoing pursuit, Congress Radio inspires the masses, fueling the flames of the Quit India Movement nationwide. Yet, as Lyre closes in, the stakes grow higher for Usha and her comrades.

To counter Lyre’s triangulation technique, Usha and Fahad propose a daring plan involving multiple transmitters. With Lohia’s approval, they enlist Firdaus to construct an additional transmitter, but their hopes are dashed when Lyre apprehends Firdaus during a meeting with his wife.

The capture of Firdaus and the seizure of the new transmitter leave Usha and Fahad with limited options. Lyre’s network of informants also leads him to Lohia’s hiding place, forcing the influential leader to flee for his safety.

As the risk of broadcasting escalates, Usha and Fahad are prepared to sacrifice everything to ensure Lohia’s message reaches the masses. However, Lohia refuses to allow both of them to endanger themselves. Faced with a difficult decision, Usha manipulates Fahad into accepting her as the one to take the risk.

Ae Watan Mere Watan ending: What happened to Usha?

With determination and resolve, Usha prepares to broadcast Lohia’s speech, fully aware of the danger posed by Lyre’s relentless pursuit. Unexpectedly, Kaushik arrives, refusing to let Usha face the danger alone. Together, they brace themselves for the inevitable confrontation with Lyre and his forces.

When Lyre inevitably discovers them, Usha and Kaushik stand their ground, holding off the authorities until the broadcast concludes. Their courage and sacrifice inspire those listening, strengthening the people’s resolve as they prepare to revolt against British oppression.

Lohia’s impassioned call to action ignites a wave of protests across the nation, met with brutal suppression by the British authorities. Undeterred, Usha defiantly joins the demonstrations, courageously chanting slogans as she is apprehended and taken to prison alongside Kaushik.

Behind bars, Usha and Kaushik endure the harrowing torment inflicted by Inspector Lyre. While Kaushik succumbs to the pressure, signing coerced confessions, Usha remains steadfast, refusing to betray Lohia’s whereabouts at any cost. Her resilience earns her a four-year sentence, a testament to her unwavering commitment to the cause.

During her imprisonment, Usha finds solace and strength in her father’s newfound admiration for her courage. His letters become a source of comfort and encouragement for Usha, sustaining her spirit throughout her incarceration. Upon her release, she is welcomed back into the embrace of her transformed family, including her proud father and supportive allies like Fahad.

