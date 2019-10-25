Adele stuns at Drake’s birthday party in off-the-shoulder dress showcasing slimmer figure

It was Drake’s birthday bash, but everyone has been talking about Adele.
The British songstress, who filed for divorce last month, served up some major glam at Drizzy’s mobster- and casino-themed 33rd birthday bash at Goya Studios Soundstage in L.A. on Wednesday. She wore a black, off the shoulder dress, which showcased her trimmer figure, and had her hair up in a high ponytail to show off her flawless makeup.
In a photo of her look that she shared on Instagram, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer used the hashtag Ginger McKenna, Sharon Stone’s gorgeous bad girl character in 1995’s Casino. She also wrote, “I used to cry but now I sweat.” DailyMail has several additional photos of the singer at the party.
Adele and Drake have been friends for some time now. Last year, she gave him a shout out after going to one of his shows. In February, they enjoyed a night of bowling and vaping.
Other guests at Drake’s party included Diddy and his sons Christian, Quincy and Justin, French Montana, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg and Larsa Pippen.
Adele’s fans are obsessed with her new look, debuting one month after officially pulling the plug on her marriage to Simon Konecki. Though amid the many “OMGs” are people posting reminders that 1) she’s always looked great and 2) beauty shouldn’t be judged by measurements, though hers are definitely smaller.
Adele looked great before and she looks fine now also. We don’t correlate body type with looks around here luv— s (@SophiaTassew) October 24, 2019
Everyone is freaking out that Adele looks phenom at @Drake s bday and I’m just like 🤔 when have we seen her not look good? Like ever? Someone explain— that so ryan (@ry_bby1) October 25, 2019
adele has always been beautiful and majority of the general public has always expressed that, people are just happy to see her stepping out more and giving us actual looks— KB (@kendra_arielle) October 25, 2019
Adele has admitted to making changes to her lifestyle over the last few years. In 2016, she told Vogue that she had given up Marlboro cigarettes, cut back on her alcohol intake and changed up her diet. She did it to protect her voice and build up stamina for her tour and, as a result, “lost a bit of weight,” she said. “Now I fit into normal, off-the-shelf clothes.”
This past May, one month after officially separating from Konecki, with whom she shares a son, she wrote in a birthday post that, after a really trying 30th year, she was putting an emphasis on self-love and care. She wrote that 31 was “going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself.”
That self-care has been doing the body good. A month later, Adele got people talking about her stunning new look — and further weight loss — after posting a series of photos of herself at a Spice Girls concert.
Soon after, there was a report that she had taken up pilates, using a reformer machine. The report said actress Ayda Field, wife of Robbie Williams, is apparently her workout buddy.
“Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo,” an Adele insister reportedly told the tabloid The Sun. “She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her. It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life.”
And her new life includes reports that she’s been dating again. One reported recently linked her to Grime artist Skepta, but there is nothing official.
Adele started dating Konecki in 2011 and announced they were having a baby, Angelo, the following year. In 2017, she casually mentioned that they had secretly married, but things were over by early this year.
