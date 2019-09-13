Adele Files for Divorce from Estranged Husband Simon Konecki 5 Months After Announcing Split

Adele is officially calling it quits on her marriage to Simon Konecki.

The singer, 31, filed for divorce from her estranged husband, 45, on Thursday in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirms.

The filing comes five months after she and Konecki, who share 6-year-old son Angelo, announced in a joint statement that they had split following seven years together.

A representative for Adele had no comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

Weeks after Adele was photographed without her wedding ring, her rep released a statement to the Associated Press in April, confirming their breakup.

The star’s representatives, Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh, said in a statement to the AP: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Adele then broke her post-split silence that same month by posting a hilarious meme of herself on Instagram.

“When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are,” she captioned two photos of herself — one where she’s looking distressed and another from her Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden in which she looks empowered as ever.

With Adele’s divorce filing, not only is custody of their son to be determined, but also their finances.

According to numerous U.K. outlets, it is believed she and Konecki did not sign a prenup when they wed in 2011.

Because she chose to file for divorce in the state of California — where they own property and Konecki’s business has a base of operations — he could be entitled to as much as half of the singer’s earnings.

In May 2018, Adele was listed on the U.K. Sunday Times‘ annual “Rich List,” topping the Under 30 ranking with 140 million pounds (approx. $182 million) to her name.

The massive jump from the previous year, when Forbes estimated her net worth at $69 million, was due to proceeds from her 121-date world tour that stretched through 2016 and 2017. According to NME, Adele’s personally pocketed 42 million pounds ($55 million) from the global trek.