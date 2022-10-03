Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo show united front amid affair accusations

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are showing a united front amid rumors he cheated on his wife.

Prinsloo supported her husband in Las Vegas on Saturday night as Maroon 5 performed at "The Event," a fundraising gala supporting the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation. According to People, the 34-year-old Victoria's Secret model sat on the left side of the stage and looked on as Levine performed. During the band's hit song "Sunday Morning," the Maroon 5 frontman seemed to look at her when he sang the words "all I need."

During another portion of the seven song set, Levine played the music video for "Girls Like You," which features Prinsloo and their daughter Dusty Rose, now 6. They also share 4-year-old daughter, Gio Grace, and the model is pregnant with their third child.

Shaq was asked about the scandal at the gala. "Adam is a friend of mine from time ago," he told E! News, adding, "I always say to myself, I cannot be a hypocrite."

The former NBA star went through a public divorce as he and ex-wife Shaunie O' Neal split in 2009. Shaq previously admitted he to cheating during their marriage.

"I wasn't the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn't give me the right to bash other people," Shaq told E!, calling Levine "great."

Levine, 43, was engulfed in a cheating scandal last month when multiple women came forward and showed inappropriate direct messages the singer purportedly sent. Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed to have had a year-long affair with the singer. In one alleged DM, Levine asked Stroh if he could name his unborn child after her.

Levine publicly apologized to his family, and while he admitted he "crossed the line" with inappropriate messages, he denied any physical affairs took place. Sources claim the two will stay together.

"Their focus right now is just on being the best parents possible. She is hurt and upset, but she is holding back because of the kids," a source told People.

"She isn't happy with Adam, but she is very much about being positive. She just doesn't believe in drama. Adam keeps being very apologetic. He puts no blame on her and admits that he enjoyed the attention. He'll be the first one to say that he acted like a moron," the insider added.