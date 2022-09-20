Adam Levine denies physical affair, but admits he 'crossed the line' with Sumner Stroh

Adam Levine broke his silence on Tuesday about rumors he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. The Maroon 5 frontman denied Stroh's claim they had a year-long affair, but admitted he "crossed the line" with flirty messages. Levine's statement comes one week after Prinsloo confirmed the couple is expecting their third child.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine said in a statement on his Instagram story. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Levine, who wed Prinsloo in 2014, went on to apologize to his family. He and the Victoria's Secret model are parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," Levine continued. "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Stroh after Levine's statement, but did not immediately receive a response.

Levine didn't address one of Stroh's more surprising allegations — that the singer asked if he could name his unborn child after her. The Instagram model came forward on Monday and alleged she had an affair with Levine. Stroh said she was going public as a friend was trying to sell the story to a tabloid.

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model. At the time, you know, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean quite frankly, I feel exploited," Stroh began in a now-viral TikTok.

Stroh, who said she was "easily manipulated," shared alleged Instagram DMs with Levine in which he purportedly wrote, "It is truly unreal how f***ing hot you are... like it blows my mind." It's unclear when the supposed messages were sent.

"Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year," she continued. "After I stopped talking to him for a period of months, this is how he came back into my life."

Stroh then showed an alleged DM from Levine on June 1 that reads: "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

People reported two weeks ago that Prinsloo was pregnant with her and Levine's third child. It's unclear how far along the model is and if this timing would add up.

Stroh added that she "never wanted to come forward" about the alleged affair. "Being tied to a story like this... I know the stereotypes," she said. Stroh added that she "recklessly" sent screenshots from Levine to a few friends, one of whom supposedly shopped the story.

Stroh addressed the affair claims again on her Instagram Story on Monday.

"Aware people are going to try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions. I don't feel like I'm doing any favors considering the manner this had to go about. It's a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good," she wrote on Monday.

Adam Levine's alleged mistress Sumner Stroh shares post about cheating allegations. (Photo: Sumner Stroh via Instagram)

Stroh claimed to Page Six that the alleged "physical" affair took place "last year" when she "graduated college in 2021."

Prinsloo has yet to address the scandal.

