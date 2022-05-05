A$AP Rocky seemingly shades Chris Brown in new song featuring Rihanna in the music video

A$AP Rocky shows his eternal love for Rihanna in the video for his new song "D.M.B."

The couple, who are expecting their first child together imminently, showcase their romance in the video which ends with a wedding. The song, an acronym for "dat's my b****," also has Rocky seemingly shading Rihanna's ex Chris Brown for famously abusing her in 2009.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in the music video for "D.M.B." (Screenshot: A$AP Rocky/VEVO)

"Proud 2 announce my directorial debut D.M.B. video out now," Rocky (real name: Rakim Mayers) wrote on social media along with images of the pair that appear in the video. "Video out now!!! Thank$ 2 all involved who helped and $pecial thank$ 2 my lady for the motivation & role."

In the "ghetto love tale" set in Harlem, he raps, "Got a penthouse, see the Bronx Zoo/Got a townhouse with the town view/Got surround sound with the top down/Ride through Allerton up to Soundview/I was lost then, but I found you."

(Screenshot: A$AP Rocky/VEVO)

Unfortunately for Rihanna fans waiting for new songs, she doesn't sing, but she has a big presence nonetheless. The love match is seen having wine on the fire escape with a block party below, from footage captured last summer before she was pregnant. And it's all high fashion, as is their style. Rocky sings his lady love's praises throughout for, among things, rolling his blunts, watching over his gun and ammo and having "bank accounts ... with big amounts, s*** you couldn't count."

He also seems to shade her ex-boyfriend Brown, who was convicted of felony assault after attacking her when they were dating, when he sings, "I don't beat my b****, I need my b****/ Shе clean my crib, she feed my friends / Shе keep my secret, she keep my fridge packed, my freezer lit."

Other scenes show Rocky being sent to jail several different times — and loyal Ri waiting for him each time he's released. In real life, Rocky was recently arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. It is alleged that the rapper shot at another man in November, grazing the victim’s hand.

Another highlight is Rocky and Rihanna seemingly getting married. They are all dressed up — she's in a red dress with veil and he's in a suit. He smiles and his grill spells out, "Marry me?"

(Screenshot: A$AP Rocky/VEVO)

She replies with her own smile, saying, "I do." It ends with them walking down the hallway being showered with rose petals and the couple sharing a kiss, seemingly as newlyweds.

(Screenshot: A$AP Rocky/VEVO)

The song's release is at a momentous time for the pair as they expect their first child. However, there have been rumors swirling about their relationship status, with designer Amina Muaddi shutting down the "vile" rumor of a Rocky affair. Things seemed back on track as the pair jetted off her to her native Barbados for a pre-baby visit, but then he was arrested when they touched back down, via private jet, in L.A.

Rocky and Rihanna go way back but started dating just before the pandemic shutdown. They have said having that time together bonded them — and they took a cross-country road trip together.

Since his arrest, she's supported him at his latest show, watching the show from the side of the stage. They also had a baby shower, reportedly rave-themed.