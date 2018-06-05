5 things to know this evening: Kate Spade found dead, Todd Fisher's memoir, and Miss America axes swimsuit competition



Catch up on your entertainment news with our roundup of today's top stories.

1. Kate Spade dead from apparent suicide

The designer was found by her housekeeper in her New York City apartment on Tuesday morning. According to officials, it was suicide by hanging and a note was found at the scene. Spade was 55. Read more >>

Kate Spade in 2015 in New York City. (Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

2. Star Wars actress shuts down social media after harassment

Kelly Marie Tran deleted all of her Instagram posts after months of online racial and sexual harassment. The Vietnamese-American actress played Resistance fighter Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Read more >>

Kelly Marie Tran has deleted all the posts off her Instagram due to months of harassment she has received for her character Rose in #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/ipxdbDH30C — Star Wars Facts (@SWTweets) June 5, 2018

3. Miss America pageant won’t feature swimsuit competition

Inspired by the #MeToo movement and for the first time in nearly 100 years, the pageant is dropping the swimsuit portion of the event, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance but on “what makes you you.” But can Miss America really change? Read more >>

The swimsuit portion of the Miss America pageant on Sept. 7, 2017, in Atlantic City, N.J. (Photo: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

4. Todd Fisher releases buzzy new memoir

In My Girls: A Lifetime With Carrie and Debbie, Todd Fischer opens up about his sister and mother’s final days in December 2016. He says Reynolds “willed herself” to die so that Carrie wouldn’t be alone. Fisher also says his sister regretted revealing her affair with Harrison Ford. Read more >>

Todd Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, and Carrie Fisher in 2015. (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

5. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart photographed together

No, it isn’t 2009 — the Twilight co-stars and former couple recently reunited in L.A. The actors, who split for good in 2013, have sent fans into a tizzy after the sighting. Is Robsten back on?! Read more >>

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson arrive at the after-party for 2009's "The Twilight Saga: New Moon." (Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Thanks for reading! Come back tomorrow morning for your a.m. pop culture roundup.