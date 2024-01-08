2024 Golden Globe Awards: How to watch the best picture and TV winners

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" (2023) lead the pack of this year's Golden Globe nominations. (Warner Bros.)

The winners for the 2024 Golden Globes have been chosen! The 81st Golden Globe Awards kicked off the 2024 awards season this past weekend, and Oppenheimer and Succession were the stars of the evening. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won best picture for drama, best director for Nolan, best drama actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and for Ludwig Göransson’s score. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things managed to score best picture for a comedy or musical, and Barbie took home the very first award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

On the TV side, the final season of HBO’s Succession did not disappoint, with the award-winning show taking home best drama series for the third and final time. Stars Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin also took home awards in their respective categories. FX’s The Bear took home best comedy series, with leads Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri winning as well. Beef won for best limited series, and the Netflix series' stars, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun took home Globes, too.

Did you miss any of the big winners in theaters or when the shows first hit streaming? Want to check out the newly awarded movies and shows? Here’s how to watch/stream/rent the best motion picture and TV show nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes (and the complete list of nominees).

How to watch the Golden Globes?

If you want to check out the whole ceremony after the fact to watch some of the show's most viral moments for yourself, the 2024 Golden Globes are available to stream on Paramount+.

How to watch the 2024 Golden Globe Best Motion Picture nominees

It's still Barbenheimer's world, and we're just living in it! (Warner Bros.)

Great Gerwig’s Barbie lead the pack with nine nods in movie nominees this year, with Oppenheimer close behind at 8 nominations.

The Golden Globes divide Best Picture nominees up into four categories: Drama, Comedy or Musical, Animated and Non-English Language. Plus, this year the Hollywood Foreign Press Association introduced a new category: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Winners are listed below in bold!

2024 Golden Globe Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nominees

2024 Golden Globe Motion Picture – Drama nominees

2024 Golden Globe Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical nominees

2024 Golden Globe Motion Picture – Animated nominees

How to watch the 2024 Golden Globes TV nominees

FX's "The Bear" received five nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (Courtesy of FX)

Succession is the star of TV nominees this year, with nine nominations. The Bear and Only Murders in the Building are tied for second-most nominations at five each.

2024 Golden Globe Best Television Series – Drama nominees

2024 Golden Globe Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy nominees

2024 Golden Globe Best Television Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television nominees

2024 Golden Globes nominations full list:

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Supporting Actor on Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais

Trevor Noah

Chris Rock

Amy Schumer

Sarah Silverman

Wanda Sykes

MOVIES

The Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Screenplay – Motion Picture

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Original Score

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Boy and the Heron

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

Original Song

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me

“Dance the Night,” Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

"Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin

“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie

