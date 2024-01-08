2024 Golden Globe Awards: How to watch the best picture and TV winners
The winners for the 2024 Golden Globes have been chosen! The 81st Golden Globe Awards kicked off the 2024 awards season this past weekend, and Oppenheimer and Succession were the stars of the evening. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won best picture for drama, best director for Nolan, best drama actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and for Ludwig Göransson’s score. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things managed to score best picture for a comedy or musical, and Barbie took home the very first award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
On the TV side, the final season of HBO’s Succession did not disappoint, with the award-winning show taking home best drama series for the third and final time. Stars Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin also took home awards in their respective categories. FX’s The Bear took home best comedy series, with leads Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri winning as well. Beef won for best limited series, and the Netflix series' stars, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun took home Globes, too.
Did you miss any of the big winners in theaters or when the shows first hit streaming? Want to check out the newly awarded movies and shows? Here’s how to watch/stream/rent the best motion picture and TV show nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes (and the complete list of nominees).
How to watch the Golden Globes?
If you want to check out the whole ceremony after the fact to watch some of the show's most viral moments for yourself, the 2024 Golden Globes are available to stream on Paramount+.
How to watch the 2024 Golden Globe Best Motion Picture nominees
Great Gerwig’s Barbie lead the pack with nine nods in movie nominees this year, with Oppenheimer close behind at 8 nominations.
The Golden Globes divide Best Picture nominees up into four categories: Drama, Comedy or Musical, Animated and Non-English Language. Plus, this year the Hollywood Foreign Press Association introduced a new category: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Winners are listed below in bold!
2024 Golden Globe Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nominees
Barbie - Stream on Max
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Stream on Disney+
John Wick: Chapter 4 - Stream on Starz
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One - Rent on Amazon
Oppenheimer - Buy on Amazon
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Stream on Netflix
Super Mario Bros. Movie - Stream on Peacock
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - Rent on Amazon
2024 Golden Globe Motion Picture – Drama nominees
Anatomy of a Fall - Pre-order on Amazon
Killers of the Flower Moon - Rent on Amazon
Maestro - Get tickets
Oppenheimer - Rent on Amazon
Past Lives - Rent on Amazon
The Zone of Interest - Get tickets
2024 Golden Globe Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical nominees
American Fiction - Get tickets
Barbie - Stream on Max
The Holdovers - Rent on Amazon
May December - Stream on Netflix
Poor Things - Get tickets
2024 Golden Globe Motion Picture – Animated nominees
The Boy and the Heron - Get tickets
Elemental - Stream on Disney+
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Stream on Netflix
The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Stream on Peacock
Suzume - Stream on Crunchyroll
Wish - Get tickets
How to watch the 2024 Golden Globes TV nominees
Succession is the star of TV nominees this year, with nine nominations. The Bear and Only Murders in the Building are tied for second-most nominations at five each.
2024 Golden Globe Best Television Series – Drama nominees
1923 - Stream on Paramount+
The Crown - Stream on Netflix
The Diplomat - Stream on Netflix
The Last of Us - Stream on Max
The Morning Show - Stream on Apple TV+
Succession - Stream on Max
2024 Golden Globe Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy nominees
Abbott Elementary - Stream on Hulu
Barry - Stream on Max
The Bear - Stream on Hulu
Jury Duty - Stream on Freevee
Only Murders in the Building - Stream on Hulu
Ted Lasso - Stream on Apple TV+
2024 Golden Globe Best Television Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television nominees
All the Light We Cannot See - Stream on Netflix
Beef- Stream on Netflix
Daisy Jones and the Six - Stream on Amazon Prime Video
Fargo - Stream on Hulu
Fellow Travelers - Stream on Paramount+ with Showtime
Lessons in Chemistry - Stream on Apple TV+
2024 Golden Globes nominations full list:
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Supporting Actor on Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Supporting Actress on Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais
Trevor Noah
Chris Rock
Amy Schumer
Sarah Silverman
Wanda Sykes
MOVIES
The Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Screenplay – Motion Picture
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Original Score
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
Original Song
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me
“Dance the Night,” Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
"Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin
“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie
