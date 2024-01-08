Golden Globes 2024: Live list of winners

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (MGM)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence — No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman — May December

Alma Pöysti — Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Television Series, Drama

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Bear (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Barry (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Brian Cox — Succession

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Dominic West — The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Helen Mirren — 1923

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Sarah Snook — Succession

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Emma Stone — The Curse

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel — Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Alan Ruck — Succession

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Abby Elliott — The Bear

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm — “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun — “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

Best Picture, Non-English Language

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France

“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland

“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy

“Past Lives” (A24) — United States

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain

“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Elemental (Disney)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Suzume (Toho Co.)

Wish (Disney)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)