Golden Globes 2024: Live list of winners

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are taking place Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., where stars of the past year’s most popular television and movies have gathered at an event that effectively kicks off the 2024 Hollywood awards season
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads the pack with 9 nominations, making it the second most-nominated in the history of the show. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Barbie’s unusual box office companion, grabbed eight nominations.
HBO’s final season of Succession led all television shows with nine nominations.
Yahoo Entertainment will be providing a live, updated list of winners throughout the show in the blog below.
The full list of nominees
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
Maestro (Netflix)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
American Fiction (MGM)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence — No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman — May December
Alma Pöysti — Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie — Barbie
Emma Stone — Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Best Television Series, Drama
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
The Bear (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Barry (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Brian Cox — Succession
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Helen Mirren — 1923
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Sarah Snook — Succession
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Emma Stone — The Curse
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning – The Great
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel — Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
James Marsden — Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
Alan Ruck — Succession
Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Abby Elliott — The Bear
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”
Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Jon Hamm — “Fargo”
Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”
David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
Steven Yeun — “Beef”
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
Juno Temple — “Fargo”
Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
Ali Wong — “Beef”
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”
Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”
Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”
Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”
Best Picture, Non-English Language
“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France
“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland
“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy
“Past Lives” (A24) — United States
“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain
“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
Elemental (Disney)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Suzume (Toho Co.)
Wish (Disney)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)