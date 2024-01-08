Live

Golden Globes 2024: Live list of winners

Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
Updated
Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The 81st Golden Globe Awards are taking place Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., where stars of the past year’s most popular television and movies have gathered at an event that effectively kicks off the 2024 Hollywood awards season

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads the pack with 9 nominations, making it the second most-nominated in the history of the show. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Barbie’s unusual box office companion, grabbed eight nominations.

HBO’s final season of Succession led all television shows with nine nominations.

Yahoo Entertainment will be providing a live, updated list of winners throughout the show in the blog below.

    The full list of nominees

    Best Motion Picture, Drama

    Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
    Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
    Maestro (Netflix)
    Past Lives (A24)
    The Zone of Interest (A24)
    Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

    Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

    Barbie (Warner Bros.)
    Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
    American Fiction (MGM)
    The Holdovers (Focus Features)
    May December (Netflix)
    Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

    Best Director, Motion Picture

    Bradley Cooper — Maestro
    Greta Gerwig — Barbie
    Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
    Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
    Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
    Celine Song — Past Lives

    Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

    Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
    Poor Things — Tony McNamara
    Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
    Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
    Past Lives — Celine Song
    Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

    Bradley Cooper — Maestro
    Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
    Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
    Colman Domingo — Rustin
    Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
    Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

    Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
    Carey Mulligan — Maestro
    Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
    Annette Bening — Nyad
    Greta Lee — Past Lives
    Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

    Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple
    Jennifer Lawrence — No Hard Feelings
    Natalie Portman — May December
    Alma Pöysti — Fallen Leaves
    Margot Robbie — Barbie
    Emma Stone — Poor Things

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

    Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
    Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
    Matt Damon — Air
    Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
    Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
    Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

    Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

    Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
    Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
    Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
    Ryan Gosling — Barbie
    Charles Melton — May December
    Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

    Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

    Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
    Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
    Jodie Foster — Nyad
    Julianne Moore — May December
    Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
    Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

    Best Television Series, Drama

    1923 (Paramount+)
    The Crown (Netflix)
    The Diplomat (Netflix)
    The Last of Us (HBO)
    The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
    Succession (HBO)

    Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

    The Bear (FX)
    Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
    Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
    Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
    Barry (HBO)

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

    Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
    Kieran Culkin — Succession
    Jeremy Strong — Succession
    Brian Cox — Succession
    Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
    Dominic West — The Crown

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

    Helen Mirren — 1923
    Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
    Keri Russell — The Diplomat
    Sarah Snook — Succession
    Imelda Staunton — The Crown
    Emma Stone — The Curse

    Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

    Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
    Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
    Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
    Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
    Elle Fanning – The Great

    Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

    Bill Hader — Barry
    Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
    Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
    Jason Segel — Shrinking
    Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
    Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

    Best Supporting Actor, Television

    Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
    Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
    James Marsden — Jury Duty
    Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
    Alan Ruck — Succession
    Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

    Best Supporting Actress, Television

    Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
    Abby Elliott — The Bear
    Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
    J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
    Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
    Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

    Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

    Beef
    Lessons in Chemistry
    Daisy Jones & the Six
    All the Light We Cannot See
    Fellow Travelers
    Fargo

    Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

    Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”
    Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
    Jon Hamm — “Fargo”
    Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”
    David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
    Steven Yeun — “Beef”

    Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

    Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
    Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
    Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
    Juno Temple — “Fargo”
    Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
    Ali Wong — “Beef”

    Best Original Score, Motion Picture

    Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”
    Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”
    Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
    Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”
    Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
    Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

    Best Picture, Non-English Language

    “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France
    “Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland
    “Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy
    “Past Lives” (A24) — United States
    “Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain
    “The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

    Best Original Song, Motion Picture

    “Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
    “Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
    “She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
    “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
    “Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
    “Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

    Best Motion Picture, Animated

    The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
    Elemental (Disney)
    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
    The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
    Suzume (Toho Co.)
    Wish (Disney)

    Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

    Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
    Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
    Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
    Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
    Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
    Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

    Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

    Barbie (Warner Bros.)
    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)
    John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)
    Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
    Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
    The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
    Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)

