Zendaya, Nicki Minaj, and Other Stars React to Bill O’Reilly’s ‘Dumb’ Comments About Rep. Maxine Waters

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly made a quip about Rep. Maxine Waters’ hair while she was delivering a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“We fight against this president, and we point out how dangerous he is,” Waters said. “We’re fighting for democracy. We’re fighting for America. We’re saying to those who say they’re patriotic, but they turn a blind eye to the destruction he is about to cause to this country. You are not nearly as patriotic as we are.”

When pressed for his thoughts about her speech, O’Reilly replied, “I didn’t hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig.”

Despite co-host Ainsley Earnhardt interjecting a defense of Waters’ appearance, O’Reilly continued to mock her hair and compare it to the late soul singer’s: “If we have a picture of James Brown – it’s the same wig.”

Not surprisingly, many quickly rallied to Waters’ defense on social media, including celebrities such as Zendaya, Nicki Minaj, George Takei and Hillary Clinton.

Following the backlash, O’Reilly walked back his comments in a statement. “As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

