Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg aren’t smarter than an 11-year-old

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg were beaten at a game of wits by a youngster. The actors visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote their movie Daddy’s Home 2, and they played a game called “Does Daddy Really Know Best?” The pair teamed up against a formidable opponent, an 11-year-old boy named Zachary.

Ellen DeGeneres played the game show host and asked the contestants things that a junior high school student should know. As Zachary quickly racked up the points, DeGeneres threw the actors a softball with the question, “Who starred in the movie The Other Guys?”

Despite a little bit of cheating on Ferrell and Wahlberg’s part, Zachary was able to best the movie stars.

