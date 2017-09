Michelle Obama Got in Formation for Beyoncé's Birthday as Part of Powerful Photo Shoot Honoring Queen Bey

Plenty of big names are channeling their inner Beyoncé in honor of the superstar singer’s 36th birthday on Monday — including Michelle Obama.

Tennis star (and new mom) Serena Williams and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland also participated in the tribute, as did Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, mom Tina Knowles Lawson, husband JAY-Z’s mom, Gloria Carter, and his grandmother, Hattie White.

Blue Ivy Carter dressed as Beyoncé.

“Happy Birthday Beyoncé from Your Family and Friends,” reads a caption the top of the page.

But the project is more than just an homage to Beyoncé. Another message urges fans to donate to relief efforts for people affected by Hurricane Harvey in the singer’s hometown of Houston.

The message, which uses the hashtag #BEYGOODHOUSTON, includes a link to a separate page where supporters can donate to two non-profit organizations in Houston, Bread of Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

“Join us as the BeyGOOD team heads to Houston to continue our relief efforts on the ground,” a statement on the page reads. “We have teamed up with Bread of Life, Greater Houston Community Foundation, and Texas Southern University, all of whom have been working with the displaced from the start of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall.”

“Your donations will help in long-term revitalization and aid in purchasing immediate needs including: cots, blankets and pillows, baby products, feminine products, wheelchairs and more.”

Beyoncé and the former first lady have enjoyed a close friendship for nearly a decade. In 2008, Beyoncé performed “At Last” during then-President Barack Obama’s first inauguration. Since then, Beyoncé has collaborated with Mrs. Obama on her “Let’s Move” campaign combatting childhood obesity. The then-first lady later returned the favor by appearing onstage during Beyoncé’s performance at the Global Citizen Festival in 2015.

In fact, the two women are so close that Beyoncé spent her last birthday weekend celebrating at Camp David with her mom and daughter, and Mrs. Obama and her daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, shared a photo from the festivities, including a shout-out to hostess Mrs. Obama.

“A beautiful early celebration of my baby’s 35 Th birthday given by one of the most amazing people ever in life,” she wrote at the time.

To view all the portraits honoring Beyoncé on her birthday, go to her website here.