Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Third Pregnancy: Details on the New Royal Baby!

The Duchess of Cambridge is once again suffering from acute morning sickness.

Royal baby no. 3 is on the way! Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton is pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child in a statement on Monday morning.

“The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news,” the statement reads.

The royals also revealed that the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge is suffering from acute morning sickness or Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which she experienced while pregnant with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Due to the illness, Middleton canceled her scheduled event at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre, which was scheduled for Monday.

The news comes as 4-year-old Prince George prepares to start school at Thomas’ Battersea in London on Sept. 7. He is supposed to be accompanied by his parents for the first day.

