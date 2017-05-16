Watching Kendall Jenner Wipe Out on Bike Is Pure Schadenfreude

What are big sisters for if not to document little sisters’ epic fails? Khloé Kardashian stepped up to the plate Monday night when she posted a quick clip of Kendall Jenner wiping out while riding a bike and wearing a pink fuzzy top.





After sharing the moment with the world, all Khloé had to say was, “My work here is done” before identifying her sister. It looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras were rolling, so we might get to see the whole bike-riding scenario in an upcoming episode. Lucky us.





