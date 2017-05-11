Watch Sarah Jessica Parker Boogie Down to Sister Sledge’s ‘We Are Family’ — and Just Try Not to ‘Get Up Everybody and Sing’

Sarah Jessica Parker’s downtime on the set of Divorce includes getting up and dancing. And co-star Molly Shannon is in. (Image: Sarah Jessica Parker via Instagram)

Sarah Jessica Parker still has her Girls Just Want to Have Fun dance moves.

The actress, 52, shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of life on the Divorce set, and TV relationship drama seems to be the furthest thing from her mind. Instead, Parker and her co-star Molly Shannon turn their few minutes of downtime into a big ol’ dance party, with the Sex and the City alum jumping out of her chair to sing, dance, and flap her hair around to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family.”





Highlights include pretty much everything Parker does, including the double wave ending she gives before running off onto a set. Shannon gets props, however, for kicking off her shoes early on and then proceeding to do … the robot. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen that!





The feeling didn’t leave their dancing feet. Next, the women dueted to “On the Wings of Love.” However, SJP knew all the words, and Shannon clearly didn’t, leading Parker to incredulously ask the crew, “Does no one else know this?” while holding the speaker up Say Anything-style.

Fact: Sarah Jessica Parker loves "On the Wings of Love." Molly Shannon doesn't know the words. (Image: Sarah Jessica Parker via Instagram)

In the second part of that performance, one of the crew members who knows the words appears (briefly) to sing with Parker. She gets so excited, she jumps out of her seat and sings back — even as he tries to escape. Then she went on to serenade another crew member all while swaying and rocking and otherwise feeling the music.





Oh, seeing SJP even wiggle takes us way, way back to her classic 1985 movie Girls Just Want to Have Fun, which was required viewing at every tween and teen girl’s birthday party. (By my estimation, I’ve watched it 5,723 times.) It was as if Janey was competing on Dance TV all over again — against her daddy’s wishes (until she won him over).

Sarah Jessica Parker was a dancing queen in 1985's Girls Just Want to Have Fun. Clearly, she's still got it. (Image: YouTube)

Sarah Jessica may be older (30-plus years) and have different hair (buh-bye, curls), but she’s still got the happy feet.





