Watch the First Trailer for Kylie Jenner’s ‘Life of Kylie’

Keeping up with Kylie Jenner can even be too much for Kylie Jenner.

The 19-year-old reality star and cosmetics mogul explained as much in the first trailer for her Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Life of Kylie, released Monday at the NBC Universal 2017 Upfronts in New York City.

In it, Jenner talks about being on her family’s show since she was 9 and feeling a lot of pressure to keep up her glam image, while footage of her striking sexy poses, walking past flashing cameras, and applying her Kylie Cosmetics lipstick plays onscreen. (She also promises to show viewers another side to herself and to use the show “like a therapy session.”)

“I am not totally innocent, because I am keeping up this lifestyle,” she says. “I can’t do it forever.”

Jenner has teased before that she might give up the spotlight — or at least walk away from it — someday.

“I know I don’t want to be famous forever,” she told Allure in July 2016. “There’s gonna be a time where I feel comfortable, I’m at a good place in my life, and I just stop.”

Of course, that time is not now, not when she has 93 million Instagram followers and not when they are buying up her makeup as quickly as it goes on sale. It’s not the time when her every move warrants not only a crowd of fans but another crowd of paparazzi. And so, naturally, her eight-episode reality show premieres July 6 on E!, the Kardashians’s home network.

Retirement will have to wait.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: