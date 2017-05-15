Saxy! Jerry O’Connell Serenades Rebecca Romijn With a Saxophone for Mother’s Day

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, pictured here in February, seemed to have a sweet celebration of Mother’s Day. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Jerry O’Connell is just starting to learn to play the sax — two lessons and counting! — but it didn’t stop him from going all out to serenade his lady, Rebecca Romijn, on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, O’Connell rocked a white tank top to play “Careless Whisper” for the mom of two. You know — guilty feet have got no rhythm — though you may have to listen to it a few times to piece together that it’s that song. Like we said, he’s learning.





Romijn captured the funny/sweet/very Jerry moment with the caption, “@mrjerryoc serenading me for Mother’s Day after 2 lessons #FeelinIt #CarelessWhisper #ThatOneNote.”

We’re not sure if she meant that he was “feelin it” or she was. Probably a little of both because it was cute. By the end, we were feeling it ourselves. As for “#ThatOneNote,” it refers to the end where he says, “I missed that one note.”

View photos Jerry O’Connell played “Careless Whisper” for Rebecca Romijn on Mother’s Day. (Image: Rebecca Romijn via Instagram) More

Christie Brinkley, who follows Romijn, posted a couple of musical-note emojis in the comments, writing, “Here’s that one note (and two to spare ) NOT that he needs it! That was everything! Happy Mothers Day.” It really was.

O’Connell and Romijn have been married for nearly a decade — their anniversary is in July — and they are parents to two daughters, Dolly and Charlie. Jerry posted a photo of the girls with their mom yesterday, writing, “We’d be lost without you @rebeccaromijn Pedicure’s on us today! Love you!”





Having Jerry, 43, crack up Rebecca, 44, is probably just what she needed this year. Sadly, she lost her mother on Christmas morning after a nearly two-decade battle with cancer. She shared two photos of them — one of her mom breastfeeding baby Rebecca and a second more recent shot.









“I will never stop trying to make you proud with my choices,” she wrote. “I will never stop trying to listen for your commentary. I can hear you in my ear. I miss you so much. #mothersday.”

After reading that, we love the serenade even more.





