Val Kilmer makes rare appearance at a 'Tombstone' event in Arizona

This weekend, actor Val Kilmer was seen on the historic Allen Street in Tombstone, Ariz.

The actor returned to the Old West town for an event celebrating the life of gunfighter Doc Holliday, who he famously played in the 1993 film Tombstone. Fans chanted, “We love you, Val” as the actor showed up in a horse-drawn carriage during the “Holli-Days” parade.

@valkilmer an honor seeing you today in Tombstone! pic.twitter.com/rQNfAraSHv — Pam Genske (@bostonhok) August 12, 2017

He also met with fans and posed for pictures. This was the first time Kilmer had been back to the town since he made the Western film.

Kilmer has not been seen in public much, which has prompted headlines speculating about his health. In an April Reddit AMA chat, he admitted to healing from what was reported to be oral cancer. He said, “My tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time. Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

The 57-year-old had some recent mysterious absences which fueled rumors that he is still in poor health.

See reviews fr fans lst nite against new try to dredge up more negative health lies because I had to shuffle shows because of family needs. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) August 6, 2017

In July, the actor canceled his appearance at the Tampa Bay Comic Con. He explained why he had to cancel last minute over Twitter, writing: “I’ve got family stuff that’s got to be my priority.”

Unfortunately I’ve had to cancel visiting all my friends at Tampa Comicon this weekend. I’ve got family stuff that’s got to be my priority. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) July 25, 2017

He also dropped out of his own art exhibit opening in Los Angeles last month:

