Tracking Justin Bieber on his hiatus

It was the cancelation heard ’round the world when Justin Bieber announced he was axing the last 14 dates of his “Purpose” world tour. And while he was adamant that he needed the time off to chill, it appears the Bieber — one of North America’s most studied mammals — has mostly been on the move during his break.

What has he been up to? We investigate, beginning with the most recent sighting:

On Monday, the Bieber was spotted out in the wild at one of L.A.’s most popular hiking spots, Runyon Canyon. Wearing a gray T-shirt, white shorts and navy Adidas track shoes, the Bieber had clearly worked up a sweat. Witness the markings on his T-shirt, depicting the evidence of a workout well done. It should be noted that while the Bieber was not followed by a gaggle of screaming girls, it’s highly possible that he Bieber had outrun them (though clearly, he couldn’t outrun the paparazzi.)

Justin Bieber hits the trail. (Photo: BACKGRID)

Last Sunday was a busy day for the Bieber, as he took part in the 2017 Aces Charity Celebrity Basketball Game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. There, the singer appeared to be in high spirits as he played in honor of Tackle Kids Cancer and Garden Of Dreams. Sporting a purple cap and the black and white jersey of his team, the Bieber played like a champion, wore a doughnut pool floatie around his waist like a belt (possibly some sort of mating ritual?), and gave out high-fives to lucky fans rooting for him from the sidelines.

Justin Bieber shoots hoops. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Of course, like any warm-blooded male beast, the Bieber has animalistic passions and desires that he wishes to fulfill — which explains why he slid into Fitness on Broughton’s DMs to find 22-year-old Jessica Gober last week. The gym posted this picture of Gober on their Instagram:

The Bieber basically responded with, “U up?”

Gober posted the exchange on Twitter:

Did this actually just happen… lmao

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

