Tracking Justin Bieber on his hiatus

It was the cancelation heard ’round the world when Justin Bieber announced he was axing the last 14 dates of his “Purpose” world tour. And while he was adamant that he needed the time off to chill, it appears the Bieber — one of North America’s most studied mammals — has mostly been on the move during his break.
What has he been up to? We investigate, beginning with the most recent sighting:
On Monday, the Bieber was spotted out in the wild at one of L.A.’s most popular hiking spots, Runyon Canyon. Wearing a gray T-shirt, white shorts and navy Adidas track shoes, the Bieber had clearly worked up a sweat. Witness the markings on his T-shirt, depicting the evidence of a workout well done. It should be noted that while the Bieber was not followed by a gaggle of screaming girls, it’s highly possible that he Bieber had outrun them (though clearly, he couldn’t outrun the paparazzi.)
Last Sunday was a busy day for the Bieber, as he took part in the 2017 Aces Charity Celebrity Basketball Game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. There, the singer appeared to be in high spirits as he played in honor of Tackle Kids Cancer and Garden Of Dreams. Sporting a purple cap and the black and white jersey of his team, the Bieber played like a champion, wore a doughnut pool floatie around his waist like a belt (possibly some sort of mating ritual?), and gave out high-fives to lucky fans rooting for him from the sidelines.
Of course, like any warm-blooded male beast, the Bieber has animalistic passions and desires that he wishes to fulfill — which explains why he slid into Fitness on Broughton’s DMs to find 22-year-old Jessica Gober last week. The gym posted this picture of Gober on their Instagram:
The Bieber basically responded with, “U up?”
Gober posted the exchange on Twitter:
Did this actually just happen… lmao
Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP
— Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017
Of course, the fitness and nutrition coach was immediately attacked by rabid Beliebers, who lambasted her for “ruining her chances” of bedding down with the Bieber (a.k.a. the King of Their Pride). While Gober shared that she had a boyfriend and had no interest in becoming the Sarabi to Bieber’s Mufasa, some enterprising fans were encouraged to slide into his DMs, and made light of his mating attempts.
But before that, the Bieber was once again physically exerting himself, this time on a golf course just before the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. There, the Bieb not only worked on his backswing, he conversed with golf’s elite, including Wesley Bryan (who gave him a putting lesson), Kevin Na, and Bubba Watson.
Could golf be in the Bieber’s future? Unlikely, as music is what truly feeds the Bieber’s soul. Just a week ago he was hunted down at West Hollywood’s Peppermint Club, where he may or may not have been hanging out with Haley Baldwin, and was definitely listening to Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up” in his car when he arrived.
Where will the wild Bieber turn up next? What will he do? What will he wear? And whose DMs will he slide into? Join us next time for another in-depth investigation his next move.
